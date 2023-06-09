A Walk Into the Past: The 1908 Klax Earthquake





In the early 20th century, the area was quite active and in 1908 one of the largest earthquakes was recorded.

A family had moved to Telec Poultry three years ago and had been told about the earthquakes by the locals.

But a lot of them seem to happen overnight into the wee hours of the morning, so the head of the household thought the people who drank a lot on Saturday night were simply out.

His views on the matter changed on Tuesday, October 20, 1908.

At about 4.10pm he was in his parlor leafing through a book when he heard what sounded like two loud thunderclaps close to each other.

One seemed to come from directly above the house while the other came through the ground.

The cottage shook and his daughter Peggy, who was in the dining room at the time, exclaimed, “Daddy, daddy, the earthquake!”

The chamber was described as swaying “physically forward” and then falling again. Cups were shaken on their saucers.

On some estates whole shelves were moved, crockery was broken.

Homeowners throughout the village ran out of their homes into the streets.

The earthquake passed without much damage to property, but it was felt and heard in factories due to the noise of machinery.

Some children in the school fell from their seats and glass was shattered in one of the partitions.

The covers were splattered on the inkwells, and some of the young children became so frightened, they ran home, despite efforts to try to calm them down. Many teachers were also afraid of this event.

In Alpha, he reportedly felt three shocks there. In a building filled with heavy machinery, the sound was heard above the noise of wheels and the power was cut off immediately, and the workers thought that a terrible accident had occurred. In all the mills, the workers ran outside.

In Alloa, the shock was also felt, lasting only a few seconds, but to an even greater degree in the west of the city, where some townspeople thought there had been an explosion somewhere. Houses shook, but there was no damage.

The earthquake was also felt in Dunblane and Larbert, where furniture and crockery shook.

It was the main topic of conversation for a long time after that.

