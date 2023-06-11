Strongest earthquake in Johannesburg in six years – The Mail & Guardian





A moderate earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 was reported in Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday morning, and confirmed by USGS seismologists.

The Earth Science Council of South Africa also confirmed the earthquake.

According to Earthquakelist.org, a source for earthquakes that occur all over the planet, the quake was shallow and struck 17 kilometers underground.

The source pointed out that “shallow earthquakes usually have a greater impact than earthquakes in the depths of the earth.”

Shaking has been reported as far as Botswana. There are rumors that Indonesia, Turkey and the Bali Sea were also affected by earthquakes.

Earthquakelist.org reports that they are not detecting any aftershock risk but people should be careful.

Dillwyn Verasamy, a resident of Benoni, said he felt the tremors at around 2.38am “with 10 to 15 seconds of continuous shaking, enough to wake him up”.

The intensity of the quake hit the dogs and sent the birds away, Verasamy said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt anything this intense personally,” he said.

Various reports on social media indicate that the earthquake was felt across Johannesburg.

The quake struck six kilometers southeast of Alberton, according to the US Geological Survey.

It is not clear at this point if it resulted in any damage or injuries.

The strongest earthquake in a few years

Earthquakelist.org also noted that this was the strongest earthquake the country has seen in about six years.

“Earthquakes of this magnitude are not uncommon in the region, but it is not the first time. This is the strongest earthquake to hit since April 3, 2017, when a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit 148 kilometers to the west-southwest. A stronger 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck on August 5 (August) 2014.”

The source pointed out that there is an average of one earthquake every five years in the region.

She added that while earthquakes this shallow can generally trigger tsunamis, this is not the case because it was a relatively small-scale earthquake and far from the ocean, so a tsunami warning is extremely unlikely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mg.co.za/environment/2023-06-11-johannesburg-shaken-by-5-0-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos