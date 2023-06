The office warns of aftershocks

“Stay Alert”: After an earthquake of magnitude 5 or higher, aftershocks of magnitude 4 or higher often occur in the following two weeks, according to the Central Meteorological Bureau.

On Saturday, the Central Meteorological Bureau urged the public to be wary of possible aftershocks of magnitude 4 or higher over the next two weeks, after a series of quakes hit southern Taiwan since late Friday night.

Starting at 9:58 p.m. Friday, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County were hit by nine earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 3.5 to 5.3.

The bureau’s seismological center said the strongest quake hit Pingtung City at 1:31 pm Saturday, with its epicenter 28.8 kilometers northeast of the county hall at a depth of 10.3 kilometers.

Photo courtesy of the Central Meteorological Bureau

Based on the Taiwanese 7-tiered intensity scale, which is used to measure the degree of shaking that people can feel and the amount of damage, the quake measured a level 4 in Pingtung and Kaohsiung.

Seismology Center director Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) cited previous records as indicating that when an earthquake of magnitude 5 or stronger hits Taiwan, aftershocks of magnitude 4 or higher usually occur in the following two weeks.

He urged the public to remain alert.

The 5.3-magnitude quake occurred north of the Chaozhou (潮州斷層) fault in Pingtung County, Chen said, adding that he did not rule out that the quake might be connected to this specific fault.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries from the quakes.

The roof of a brick house collapsed in Madu District (麻豆) in Tainan, which is adjacent to Kaohsiung.

The owners of the house were not at that time.

Two major contract chip makers said their factories in quake-hit areas remained intact and operations remained normal.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract wafer manufacturer, which owns two 12-inch wafer wafers, one 8-inch wafer wafer, and a high-end integrated circuit packaging and testing plant in Tainan, said that with the highest intensity of these earthquakes only the level 2 or 3, those plants were not affected.

United Micro Electronics Corp., a smaller chipmaker that operates a fancy 12-inch factory in Tainan, said its operations in the south remained normal.

Taiwan Power Co, the country’s sole state-owned electricity supplier, said nuclear power plants were operating normally despite the earthquakes.

It added that it would continue to monitor subsequent earthquakes and closely monitor the safety of nuclear reactors.

