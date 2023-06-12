update | The epicenter of the Johannesburg earthquake was in the Boksburg area





The Johannesburg earthquake originated in the Boksburg region, and the quake registered a local magnitude of around 4.4. According to the Geosciences Council, there are currently no reports or indications of aftershocks.

The Council for Geosciences (CGS) says the Johannesburg earthquake that rocked the East Rand in the early hours of Sunday originated in the Boksburg region.

The epicenter of the quake was in the Boksburg region, a few kilometers outside the proprietary East Rand mine, said CGS spokesman Mahlatsi Mononila.

Preliminary information indicated that a magnitude 4.7 earthquake occurred [on the Richter Scale] It hit Gauteng’s East Rand during the pre-dawn hours Sunday.

However, the council later said that a local magnitude of around 4.4 had been recorded, as recorded by the South African National Seismological Network (SANSN).

watch | Early morning earthquake shakes Gauteng

East Rand residents took to social media to share videos and their experiences when the earthquake struck.

Mononila told News24 that although a magnitude 4 is “significant” for South Africa, there are currently no reports or indications of aftershocks.

“In the past there have been reports of aftershocks, when the volume is high. But in this case it is not certain,” she said, adding that the board did its best “not to create unnecessary panic in the public”.

East Rand resident Sindi Zama had a rude awakening after a short period of sleep shortly after midnight, after a night of studying.

She said:

While I was sleeping, I felt my bed tremble. As soon as I got up, I heard noises coming from the ceiling, as if things were falling. clattering sounds

However, Zama said it only lasted a few seconds.

“It was a strange feeling that I had never felt before. It was as if there was a train below my house and I immediately started to panic because I had no idea what was going on.”

She said she couldn’t go back to sleep and went to social media where she found out she had just had an earthquake.

