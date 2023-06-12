EFF is asking Gauteng to help communities affected by the earthquake





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng called on the provincial government and municipalities in the quake-hit areas to provide immediate intervention and relief to the communities.

South Africans woke up to a powerful 4.4-magnitude earthquake that was felt in large parts of Gauteng.

Earthquake

The earthquake hit Gauteng Province at around 2:38 am on Sunday, causing homes and buildings to shake.

The National Geosciences Council said the earthquake that occurred Sunday morning in Gauteng measured 4.4 on the Richter scale.

“The earthquake registered a local intensity of about 4.4 magnitude as recorded by the South African Seismological Network (SANSN). The epicenter was located in the Boksburg region a few kilometers outside of ERPM’s proprietary East Rand mine in Johannesburg.

impact

The EFF said it noted the earthquake and the impact it may have in different regions.

“Although no casualties have been reported, the damage is devastating, especially for the destitute and socially and economically disadvantaged people in Gauteng.

“While the EFF recognizes that such natural disasters cannot be controlled and sometimes even predicted, the government must always have permanent institutions in place for rapid intervention to mitigate damage and avoid loss of life,” said the Red Berets.

disaster management plan

The EFF said the Covid-19 pandemic “has demonstrated that South Africa’s disaster management plan and infrastructure are unable to adequately respond to these situations.”

“The occurrence of such events should underscore the need for government to invest in science, technology, and research in seismology and other disciplines in order to detect such disasters before they occur, and to evacuate residents to safety when necessary.”

“It is also working to underscore the need for the Gauteng government to take seriously the urgency of providing emergency medical services, so that disaster-like incidents do not lead to casualties as before,” the EFF said.

