Who needs it and what does it cover?





The United States experiences up to 20,000 earthquakes each year – most of them minor. California has more earthquakes than any other state, according to the USGS. But even some earthquake-free areas of the country have been seeing more seismic activity recently.

Since earthquakes are not covered by standard homeowners insurance policies, it is important to obtain additional coverage to ensure you are protected in the event of a disaster.

Read on for a look at how earthquake insurance coverage works, and whether it’s worth purchasing a policy.

Earthquakes are unpredictable and can cause catastrophic destruction. Earthquake insurance provides coverage for damages to your home and property caused by an earthquake. Depending on your policy, it may only cover your actual home and its contents, or it may cover other buildings on your property, such as a swimming pool. Each seismic event is considered a separate claim, although any seismic activity that occurs within the same 72-hour period is considered to be part of a single event. (In other words, most aftershocks are included.)

Earthquake insurance is optional, but depending on where you live, you may need coverage. While earthquakes can occur throughout the United States, some areas are more prone to them. According to the US Geological Survey, California and Alaska have the most naturally occurring earthquakes, and California earthquakes are the most destructive.

While western states are most prone to earthquakes, fracking is believed to contribute to seismic activity in Oklahoma. St. Louis, Missouri, and Memphis, Tennessee, located near the New Madrid fault line, have also been hit by earthquakes.

California law requires insurance companies that offer homeowners insurance to sell earthquake coverage as an add-on, but it is up to residents to decide whether they want to purchase a policy. In fact, only 13 percent of the state’s residents have earthquake insurance, according to California Earthquake Service CEO Glenn Pomeroy, because they don’t think it will happen to them.

If you don’t have enough money in savings to rebuild your home and replace your personal belongings, and especially if you live in one of these high-risk areas, you should consider getting earthquake insurance.

Homeowners insurance covers damage to your home and personal property caused by specific accidents, often referred to as perils. Here is a look at some of what a standard homeowners policy covers:

Fire and smoke damage Leaky roofs Lightning strikes Theft Riots or vandalism The weight of ice, snow, or sleet Sudden surges of energy Falling objects

Unlike auto insurance, home insurance is not required by law. However, if you have a mortgage, the lender will usually require you to have a homeowners policy.

Standard homeowners insurance does not cover earthquake damage. (Although most policies will cover fire damage from an earthquake.) If you live in a high-risk area, you’ll need to purchase additional earthquake insurance.

Earthquake insurance can help pay for some of the losses incurred due to this natural disaster. Here are some of the types of coverage you’ll typically find in an earthquake insurance policy:

Dwelling: Damage to your home and extended structures. This may include an attached garage or foundation (but read the fine print of your policy to be sure). If you rent or own an apartment, you probably don’t need this coverage. Personal possessions: This helps you exchange items such as clothing, appliances, furniture, jewelry, musical instruments, and other personal items. Loss of use: If you can’t stay in your home due to earthquake damage, this pays for hotel stays, apartment rentals, restaurant meals, temporary phone lines, transportation and storage, furniture rentals, and laundry.

Earthquakes can cause all kinds of damage. From falling objects crushing a vehicle to electrical fires, the damage is often extensive (and expensive to repair). But not all damages caused by earthquakes are covered under this insurance policy.

Let’s say a pipe burst in your house and the water damaged the floors. This will likely be covered by your homeowner’s insurance. But if an earthquake causes a levee to break and flood your home, your homeowners policy won’t cover that—you’ll need flood insurance.

Likewise, comprehensive car insurance is your best bet for making sure that your car is protected from a tree or lamppost being hit by an earthquake. While auto insurance rates have increased in the past year, it’s still possible to find affordable rates if you shop around.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to how much earthquake insurance someone needs, but there are a few questions you can ask yourself to help make a decision. One thing to note: You can’t expect the government to get involved much after an earthquake.

“A lot of people might think that the government is going to swoop in after a disaster and rebuild everyone’s homes and make everything great again. But in fact, after a disaster, while there are some Government assistance, it’s limited.” “The FEMA grant is limited to emergency repairs, and the maximum is about $33,000. So this isn’t going to rebuild anyone’s house.”

If you don’t want to leave it up to chance, you will need an earthquake insurance policy that will cover the cost of rebuilding your home if it is destroyed or damaged. Additionally, you may want to consider a policy that covers personal property damage and additional living expenses due to an earthquake.

Ask yourself these questions to help you decide how much coverage you need:

How much will it cost to repair or rebuild your home after an earthquake? Can you do this yourself? What is the cost of replacing your household items after being lost due to an earthquake? Consider things like clothing, artwork, appliances, pots and pans, electronics, and collectibles. Can you afford to buy all this again without insurance? Take an inventory of your possessions and gather potential replacement costs to get a better picture. What is the cost of having a place to live temporarily after an earthquake? If the damage is catastrophic, you may be out of your home for months. Can you afford to rent a hotel or extended apartment independently? Keep in mind that this coverage does not pay for your usual costs of living — such as a mortgage, grocery or car payments.

If you already have homeowners or renter insurance, you may be able to get earthquake coverage as an addition to your existing policy. Contact your agent to get started. If you cannot obtain additional earthquake insurance, you may be able to purchase it from another company as a separate policy. You can start searching and get a quote online.

Important information: Most insurance companies will not sell earthquake insurance 30 to 60 days after the event, so it’s best to hedge your bets by purchasing an insurance policy if you live in an earthquake-prone area.

Earthquakes pose a danger to many homeowners and renters in the United States, even if you don’t live in an earthquake zone. Rebuilding your home and replacing all of your personal belongings can be very expensive.

Mortgage lenders require homeowners insurance, but earthquake insurance is optional. For this reason, most people leave themselves defenseless when disaster strikes. It is worth getting earthquake insurance in many states, especially if you live in California or Alaska, which is where the most devastating earthquakes occur.

If you’re thinking of getting covered, don’t wait for an earthquake to happen. Most insurance companies won’t sell policies for a few months after an earthquake, so you won’t be covered right away.

Starting a policy search is easier than you think. Most insurance companies provide quotes online within minutes. A few minutes of research now can save you big bucks in the long run, if the ground starts to shake.

