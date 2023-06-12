



I work in the Syrian civil society. There were gaps in our performance after the February 6 earthquake.

Written by Kinda Hawasli

When people imagine a natural disaster, they often imagine devastation and loss. However, there is a political implication that many overlook. As defined by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, a disaster is “a situation where hazard and vulnerability intersect resulting in harm or potential harm beyond the capacity of those affected without external support.” This fragility is the result of government policies, such as negligence or failure to enforce laws, prepare for emergencies, or learn from mistakes that could cause harm to the population.

The February 6 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria clearly reflects this political dimension, especially in northwestern Syria, where more than 5,900 people were killed and eleven thousand injured. Neither the de facto authorities nor local actors – such as Syrian NGOs – have been able to provide the emergency services required to keep more than five million people alive, exacerbated by the poor and slow response of the international community and international NGOs.

Syrian NGOs during the disaster

The case of Syrian NGOs requires further study. Since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011, they have emerged in abnormal circumstances in light of the conflict, developed very quickly, and had to deal with the absence of a government response and the enormous needs resulting from military operations and waves of forced displacement. Despite these facts, these NGOs were somehow able to quickly handle the aftermath of the earthquake while being one of the hardest hit parties to the disaster.

Syrian NGO offices are mostly concentrated in earthquake-hit areas, such as Gaziantep and Hatay provinces in Turkey. As a result, some NGO employees and their families became victims. Others experienced instability. Despite this, they arranged their affairs in a short period of time and designed the required response for those affected in northern Syria.

However, despite their valiant efforts, there were many gaps in their response due to errors in organizational structure, policies, and management. It may seem difficult to make criticisms in these circumstances, but reflection is necessary to learn from these mistakes and avoid repeating them. The responses of Syrian humanitarian NGOs reflected several gaps in their structure, policies, and management that were supposed to be addressed. It was clear that there was a lack of experience and qualified personnel to deal with disaster situations, who had access to courses – offered by the international community – that did not focus on this aspect effectively.

The cadres of international NGOs – particularly the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) – were not in a better position. Emergency response was absent from these offices, which were located on the other side of the border, and aid was delayed for several days – something considered a huge shortcoming. Moreover, the assistance provided – food and tents – initially did not include priority items, such as heavy equipment to clear rubble, specialized teams to assist in rescue missions and medical aid to treat the wounded.

When you compare this poor UN response to the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the differences emerge, even though the circumstances are similar. OCHA’s office in Haiti has been severely affected, yet staff have been mobilized with the help of the international community and NGOs to support the three-month response. In addition, appropriate humanitarian measures were taken, through the collection and disbursement of funds three days after the earthquake and the arrival of hundreds of organizations.

Hence an important question arises: Why did the response of UN staff not live up to expectations despite their field experience and previous recommendations for developing responses to disasters?

Chaos and poor response

By monitoring the forms of humanitarian response undertaken by Syrian NGOs, I identified chaos as the salient feature, especially in the first week. For example, NGOs have completely failed to activate the presence of local humanitarian networks, which include dozens of international NGOs. Each organization designed its response individually and launched the same activities without a clear strategy regarding the use of available resources, which leads to duplication and waste in providing in-kind assistance and meals. Communication and coordination to improve response took a long time in these critical hours.

The strong collaboration between local Syrian humanitarian networks has only been demonstrated in advocacy activities and political lobbying. As a result, this showed the actual impact of networks in coordinating work on the ground and managing dozens of new volunteer teams that launched humanitarian activities without having any of the required expertise.

The response to the earthquake caused the reputation of Syrian NGOs to suffer. People were divided between those who supported the work of NGOs and praised their experience and those who questioned NGOs and demanded that donors hand over their donations directly to those in need. Although this division came to the fore due to this natural disaster, it is not new and cannot continue to be ignored. That is why this case must be studied in greater depth. It is necessary to restore the Syrian public’s trust in these organizations.

The disaster also revealed other shortcomings, according to my assessment. Risk management for humanitarian organizations and international donors has extended to mere food warehouses. There was an acute shortage of rescue vehicles and equipment, specialized medical materials and fuel, and the process of securing and procuring aid was confusing during the chaos. Moreover, the lack of prior preparation and lack of experience in dealing with this kind of misfortune caused a lot of improvisation and uncertainty.

Lessons learned from disaster response

Often the focus during and after a natural disaster is on the physical loss or destruction, while the weaknesses of the community involved, which were exposed during the event, are ignored. This creates the possibility of new disasters that will increase the disadvantages of society and exacerbate the problems in their wake due to the weakness and fragility of government policies.

The international community and NGOs bear a large part of the responsibility for the losses incurred by the earthquake in northwest Syria. They have led a humanitarian response across borders since 2014 and have the experience and qualifications to help communities and NGOs break out of the above-mentioned cycle of vulnerability. During these eight years, relief and in-kind assistance – such as cardboard boxes containing food, clothing or hygiene baskets – plunged these communities into new levels of vulnerability, by increasing their dependence without helping them reach self-sufficiency or build their capacities. International responses have exhausted local authorities, professional councils and trade unions from emergency response procedures instead of investing in building their capacities and training them effectively, thus producing experienced cadres and inadequate tools. As a result, local councils were grossly unwilling to take the lead and manage responses and reduce the chaos of the disaster.

On the other hand, the response of the United Nations, international non-governmental organizations and Arab countries was shameful, as they sided politically with the Bashar al-Assad regime and ignored the most fragile and needy regions. These actors provided the majority of aid through the regime and organizations established by the Syrian regime’s security apparatus. According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights report, 90% of aid intended for earthquake victims was stolen.

Such corruption, which ignored opposition areas and left them mired in circles of weakness and need, may fuel conflict again and renew military operations. Financial and diplomatic activities undertaken under the cover of “disaster diplomacy” have broken the Assad regime’s international isolation and secured funding that it could use to regain control of northwestern Syria.

From these mistakes, it is clear that planning for the humanitarian response in Syria requires a full review process that revisits current approaches and engages local partners while listening to their experiences. A better place to start might be to redesign the risk management training provided to NGOs and communities, as well as providing them with capacity building projects. In this way, those on Earth will be empowered to do their own thing, strengthen their stability, and break out of the circle of vulnerability to stand ready for any disaster that may come.

Kinda Hawasli is the Director of the Social Unit at the Syrian Dialogue Center based in Istanbul, Turkey.

