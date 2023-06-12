A medical consultant in Hampshire working on the Türkiye earthquake





Dr Simon Struthers, Consultant Paediatrician at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester and Andover War Memorial Hospital, was among the first UK emergency and field team to arrive on the scene just three days after the earthquake.

UK-Med acts as an independent emergency response charity and as a key partner in the UK Emergency Medical Team, and the government’s response to the humanitarian crisis.

The group worked to provide life-saving aid in a field hospital with its own infrastructure, medicines, supplies and sanitation, all set up by UK-Med.

Read more here: Bushveld Camp development

Simon spent just under a month treating those who had sustained injuries from the earthquake, those previously receiving care at the city hospital as well as caring for first responders who needed evaluation.

Colleagues at Hampshire Hospitals Foundation Trust worked to ensure that Simon’s shifts were covered for the coming weeks at Winchester and Andover hospitals to enable his release for the response.

Simon forms part of the UK-Med Register of over 1,000 NHS doctors, nurses, paramedics, logisticians and other allied non-health professionals who are highly skilled in emergency work – a registry that exists to provide an on-call system for global emergency health relief.

Dr Lara Elalay, Chief Medical Officer at HHFT said: “We are incredibly proud of Simon and the role he played in providing medical care in these catastrophic circumstances.

See more: Closing fears for Winchester free home

“We are very supportive of our colleagues who are part of the emergency response aid registries and initiatives. If, as unfortunately it has unfortunately come time to recall a colleague, we do everything we can to ensure they can be efficiently released to support a vital and rapid response. We are grateful to Simon’s colleagues for their assistance in this matter.”

UK-Med chief executive David Witwick, who led the charity’s response to the February earthquake, says Dr Struthers and colleagues have helped save lives in Turkey.

“Without the support of Simon and his colleagues, UK-Med could not have done its life-saving work. Simon selflessly raised his hand to support him in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake. He worked in difficult circumstances to help those in need. We are grateful to him and all the health and non-health workers who gave up their time to help those affected by the earthquake. War and disasters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hampshirechronicle.co.uk/news/23582050.hampshire-medical-consultant-working-turkey-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos