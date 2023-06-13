The Wadeville Licensing Center was temporarily closed after the earthquake





The Wadeville Licensing Exam Center in Ekurhuleni is temporarily closed after the building was damaged in the earthquake.

South Africans woke up to a strong 4.4-magnitude earthquake on Sunday, which was felt in large parts of Gauteng, especially in the East Rand.

epicenter

According to the Council for Geosciences (CGS), the epicenter was located in the Boksburg area a few kilometers outside the East Rand Proprietary Mine.

While no injuries were reported, some buildings sustained damage from the earthquake.

alternative centres

Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Ekorholeni Katlejo Mphahlele said the public can use other centers for licensing services.

“The Wadeville Licensing Test based in the Germiston area is temporarily closed, due to an earthquake causing damage to infrastructure, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday 11th June 2023.

“Members of the public seeking to benefit from licensing services are urged to use alternative centres,” she said.

Alberton License (Corner Bosworth Street and Dan Jacobs Street, Allrod, Alberton) Bedfordview MVRA License (1 Hawley Rd) Bedfordview Learner and Driver DLTC Test (46 Nicol Rd) Boksburg License (74 Reservoir Rd, Boksburg) Other Damages

On Sunday, Ekurhuleni City Emergency Services (EMS) confirmed that they had responded to an incident that occurred at the Bedfordview Shopping Center.

Upon our arrival we found that the roof had basically collapsed and for safety reasons we had to evacuate everyone. Owner [was told] Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntlady said:

relief to communities

On the other hand, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng called on the provincial government and municipalities in the quake-hit areas to provide immediate intervention and relief to the communities.

The EFF said it noted the earthquake and the impact it may have in different regions.

“While no casualties have been reported, the damage is devastating, especially for the destitute and socially and economically disadvantaged people in Gauteng.

