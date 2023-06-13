Seismic hazard review in Tehran





The city of Tehran is at risk of earthquakes, displacement, population migration, poor buildings and poor excavations.

In the social dimension, informal settlements are a common concern, particularly in suburban areas. For crisis management at the national level, the country’s Crisis Management Organization (Ministry of Interior) and at the local level, Tehran Municipality operates two crisis management headquarters in Tehran, related to infrastructure provision and coordination; and the Tehran Disaster Mitigation and Management Organization (TDMMO).

The water supply and treatment in Tehran is responsible for the water and sewage network, which still suffers from problems such as leakage. The sewage network is being developed. The road network (outside the city) is new and under development.

Tehran’s old airport “Mehrabad”, which is located within the city, is a terminal for domestic flights. Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) is located about 30 kilometers southwest of the city. The old railway network is being developed.

Some government and historic buildings and infrastructure are at risk according to structural engineering reports, and some are modern and safe. There is a plan to rebuild, modernize and modify the schools (about 4,000 units), and some of them have been renovated so far.

In terms of health facilities, the city has more than 200 hospitals and clinics providing various services. According to the reports of the Ministry of Health, less than 20% are safe in an earthquake of magnitude greater than 6.5 and about 47% are relatively prepared for severe earthquakes.

An earthquake risk assessment for Tehran was conducted in order to provide an insight into the relative hazard situation between different regions of Tehran and the relative comparability between them.

We used the latest datasets (such as earthquake catalog, map of active faults, geology, etc.) to assess earthquake risk in Tehran. Exposure is then evaluated based on the population density distribution.

In addition to risk and exposure analysis, vulnerability to the built environment was also analyzed using seven GIS-based vulnerability data sets (land use, urban context, building height, occupancy, type of structure, age, as well as proximity to certain critical infrastructures) and as a result Earthquake risk has been calculated.

For major, medium and minor faults in Tehran, the surface rupture area around the faults should be considered a high-risk area and is prohibited for construction.

Tehran lives in a state of seismic absence and a long silence regarding the occurrence of earthquakes after the last major earthquake. The population density map of Tehran clearly shows that among the 22 municipal districts of Tehran, eight are the most densely populated districts in Tehran.

Comparing this human exposure to the general map of physical vulnerability, it becomes clear that in some areas, the population is concentrated precisely in the most critically endangered places, which should be considered as a pressing issue in future urban development efforts.

Based on the general map of physical vulnerability, 10 out of 22 districts in the city of Tehran, including districts 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, and 17, show vulnerability more than others.

These results are generally consistent with some previous studies on urban tissue fragility and building loss models in Tehran. The overall risk map is drawn as a result of a combination of risk, exposure and vulnerability maps and shows an estimate of the distribution of risks in Tehran.

In general, the southern half of the city appears to be more dangerous than the northern half. However, the level of danger in other regions should not be underestimated, especially the northwest provinces (i.e. No. 5 and 22) which are developed in the North Tehran Rift Zone and which are also undergoing rapid urbanization and expansion.

A comparison between our study and the previous physical, social and economic risk assessment study in Tehran shows that the regions are no. 10, 17, 20, 16, 15 and 11 are most at risk.

The author is a professor at the International Institute of Earthquake Engineering and Seismology, Tehran, Iran.

