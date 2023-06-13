“Live, from dead sleep to rock ‘n’ roll” – job workers recount their earthquake experience [Videos] – 2 Ocean News





[imagesource:usgs]

Someone in Johannesburg remembers the 4.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Johannesburg’s East Rand on Sunday morning: “From dead sleep to rock ‘n’ roll.”

The inhabitants shook from the clatter of the earth, and they felt it too, according to Joburger, also noting that “their little cat petrified. Her tail was twice as high as hers.” [sic] Normal Size”, in South Africa.

The Earth Science Council’s Automatic and Preliminary Information on Natural Event recorded a magnitude 4.7 earthquake in East Gauteng, with coordinates in Alberton, reports News24. The US Geological Survey (USGS) also recorded that the quake was of just under 5 magnitude.

#I felt an earthquake in Jahb, South Africa #earthquake #Joburg pic.twitter.com/2jP9HVVznE

— TSNuttley (@NuttleyTs) June 11, 2023

Videos posted on social media showed constant shaking, in what one Twitter user described as a “moving train”, while another described the wiggling as if “someone is shaking my bed and won’t stop”.

I felt a serious earthquake a few minutes ago as if I was on a moving train. It lasted more than 20 seconds. #quake pic.twitter.com/FVaDSds64K

– Dr. Nkomo-Mbale 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@MsMbalie80) June 11, 2023

Here are others recounting the experience:

“More than ninety seconds of jerks,” added one Alberton resident. “I was sleeping in the bed when I woke up because of the loud noise and vibration. I felt like someone was shaking my bed and wouldn’t stop,” said someone in Ekurhuleni.

… A Boksburg resident said, “This earthquake was one of the most terrifying earthquakes I’ve ever felt in South Africa. There has [sic] Had a few earthquakes last year, but this one was the scariest. My house shook for 5 seconds. And then I heard the earthquake swinging [sic]to. “

Social media has become awash with reaction videos, CCTV footage, and other comments about the shaking:

#earthquake_sound was crazy as angry under our house pic.twitter.com/dpHUsL9u5R

– Sheldon Henderson (@sheldonbh79) June 11, 2023

Is it just me or is the voice of the earth angry?

#earthquake #south africa the outside view pic.twitter.com/IadTmE6bwP

– Sheldon Henderson (@sheldonbh79) June 11, 2023

Some people have reported significant damage to the home:

I’m in Boksburg this is what happened to my house Matthew 24 told us what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/BtvD1jtjXc

— kholeka (@kholekamusic) June 11, 2023

This guy seemed relatively cool, though:

So I feel relieved and sad on the roof of the building I stayed in, and I suddenly felt the ground shake 💔💔😭😭 nakhu sizofa pic.twitter.com/TmKbLZZ0I6

— Malum🏊🏿‍♂️ Bhuti Mpex✨👊 (@MpexNdlazi) June 11, 2023

Yikes:

JHB – #Earthquake Ekurhuleni area – earlier this morning pic.twitter.com/Z7FeYLsXgK

– TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 11, 2023

Being in the car at that time should be even more dangerous:

Here is a clip from #jhbearthquakeFull clip https://t.co/zWpy9tAEWs pic.twitter.com/fQcpYOWtkh

— its_emoney (@erandomworld2) June 11, 2023

Earthquake in Boksburg pic.twitter.com/EcKByPjEXR

— Maki Marish (@MakiMarish) June 11, 2023

While Earthquakelist.org also noted that this was the strongest earthquake the country has seen in about six years, according to the Mail & Guardian, everything seemed to remain mostly the same.

Although it is unclear at this point if it resulted in any damage or injuries.

[source:news24&southafrican]

