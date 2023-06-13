Earthquake: The Bennonites share their earthquake experiences





On June 11 at 02.38 a magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook Gauteng, making it the most powerful tremor recorded in 60 years.

With the roar of the earthquake 10 kilometers underground, windows shook and pictures fell from the walls.

Wilma Ornelas, NorthMed: Our cupboards shook, our kitchen window smashed. It lasted for a few seconds and was very scary.

Theo Jason Page, Lilyvale: Having a Jack Russel is an honor because my dog ​​woke me up 30 minutes before he did. I felt it coming and went crazy. I couldn’t even understand why the tremor occurred. Listen to your animals because they may be trying to tell you something.

Nhlanhla Vangili Mnguni, Daveyton: I’m still shocked. My bed was shaking and the windows were cracking. I thought it was the end of the world. I prayed so hard.

Reinfeld von Grobler: I felt like it wouldn’t stop. Animals, alarms, bishops and birds went crazy in those few seconds. No damage at least.

Adriaan Struwig, Benoni: I live on the 12th floor of Maluti Flats. It was the worst experience of my life. The entire building was shaking, and the sounds were horrific. There was no property damage, just my heart.

Thabile Doris, Benoni: Beds shook like hell at Netcare Lakeview Hospital. I thought the hospital was falling apart.

Janine Kemp, Crystal Park: The rumbling noise woke me up and lasted for a few seconds. The windows rattled and it sounded like an airplane was flying low. The dogs went crazy after this happened, but fortunately no harm was done.

Angelique White, Morehill: I didn’t hear or feel a thing. Apparently, I sleep better than I thought.

Esmerelda Venter, Brentwood Park: I felt that very strongly. The house shook, and you could hear the windows creaking. All animals were startled. Fortunately, no harm.

Carol Kelly Baloyi, Crystal Park: I felt it all in my sleep. It was like I was reporting to someone, saying it was an earthquake, and I had to record the time it lasted so I could tell everyone about it. I didn’t wake up at all. I was shocked when I got a message from my friend asking if we were okay. I checked the time the message was sent and found that it was around 03:00. I replied we are fine why do you ask what happened? Then I called and asked about the earthquake. I was like, yeah, I felt it and heard it, but I didn’t wake up at all.

Yvonne Schroeter, Norton Home Estates: We’re on a plot of land, and the lights are like a runway to a dam. We are a family of three and I slept through everything but woke up with the dogs going crazy and my talking crazy. I said to my husband what is going on with all the dogs barking and the birds going crazy? He said he thought an old plane had landed on the piece of land with a terrible noise. I jumped out of bed to check out, and it was quiet. He thought his dream was bad but he doesn’t know why all the animals are going crazy. 5.30 my friend called to see if we were okay and told us about the earthquake. My granddaughter woke up and saw all the cupboard doors shaking. So, for those who don’t know, it looks like an old plane going down.

Elisabeth de Meneses Mayer, Fararmer: The whole house shook terribly, and the windows rattled. I thought the walls would collapse. Hold for 25 seconds.

Also read: Pinonians share their earthquake experiences

Also read: Earthquake – what you need to know when it happens

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://benonicitytimes.co.za/469673/benonians-share-their-earthquake-experiences/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos