Today’s Earthquake: A slight 3.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Kutch, Gujarat as Cyclone Pebarjoy approaches inches





Cyclone Biparjoy is approaching the coast of Gujarat. Meanwhile, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Kutch district of Gujarat state on Wednesday evening. No damage to property or life has been reported.

In its update, the Gandhinagar Earthquake Research Institute said the quake was registered at 5:05 pm at a distance of 5 km west-southwest (WSW) from Bhachau in Kutch district.

The powerful cyclone is very likely to cross Saurashtra, Kutch and neighboring Pakistani coasts and make landfall near the port of Jakau in Kutch by the evening of June 15, according to the Meteorological Department.

Kutch is located in a “high risk” seismic zone, and low-intensity earthquakes occur regularly there.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a Cyclone Biparjoy warning for the coasts of Saurashtra and Ketch in Gujarat state.

It will very likely move approximately northeast and cross Saurashtra, Kutch and adjacent Pakistani coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near the port of Jackaw (Gujarat) by the evening of June 15, according to IMD.

“Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: Red message. VSCS BIPARJOY at 1130 IST today over the northeast Arabian Sea near latitude 21.9N and Long 66.3E, about 280 km west west of the port of Jaco (Gujarat) and 290 km west west of Devbhumi Dwarka. Jakau port by the evening of June 15th as VSCS.WMO,” ​​IMD tweeted.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakau coast on the evening of June 15 and will pass along the Rann River into Rajasthan thereafter.

About 4,500 people were moved from their homes to their homes as a safety precaution ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy reaching the coast of Gujarat, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Parth Talsania.

While speaking to ANI, Talsanya said, “We have relocated 4,500 people from coastal areas to different shelter homes. The shelters are also preparing for food and medical needs. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Union Minister Parshotam Rupala said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assessed the arrangements and directed officials to be careful and take all necessary steps.

(with agency input)

Catch all the business news, market news, breaking news events and the latest news updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More is less

Updated: June 14, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/earthquake-today-mild-tremor-of-3-5-magnitude-hits-gujarats-kutch-as-cyclone-biparjoy-inches-closer-11686748621129.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos