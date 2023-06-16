A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits the Philippines





A representative image shows a seismograph recording vibrations underground. USGS/File

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported to AFP, and there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck at a depth of 112 km in the waters off the town of Calatagan during the morning hours of 10 am, three hours from the capital, Manila.

“It was a little strong,” Calatagan Police Chief Emil Mendoza said, as many people rushed out of the buildings.

Although there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, disaster authorities were called in to determine the tremors and the impact of the quake.

The state seismological agency issued warnings of aftershocks, but the expectation of tsunamis was ruled out due to the depth of the tremors.

The quake lasted about 30 seconds to a minute, according to Calatagan disaster official Ronald Torres.

There was a temporary closure of runways and taxiways at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, which were closed to inspect for any damage to the runway.

There was a stop in the capital’s metro network, as rails were checked for damage.

The Office of Civil Defense’s information officer, Diego Mariano, stated that there was no significant damage or injuries, but the assessment was still ongoing. The impact of the earthquake is still being estimated.

Because the Philippines is located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic and volcanic activity that starts in Japan and stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Ocean, it is prone to many earthquakes.

Back in October 2013 when a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the central island of Bohol, causing landslides and killing more than 200 people.

The famous Catholic churches were severely damaged and around 400,000 people were displaced as well as a large number of others who lost their homes due to the natural disaster.

Another case in 1990 caused mass ruptures that stretched over a hundred kilometers, killing more than 1,200 people and causing massive damage when a 7.8 earthquake struck the northern Philippines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/493346-62-magnitude-earthquake-hits-philippines

