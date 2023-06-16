The June 4th earthquake hits the mountains of North Carolina on Friday





Canton, North Carolina (WNCN) – A 2.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in the mountains of western North Carolina early Friday morning, making it the fourth to hit the mountainous region this month.

According to the USGS, the quake occurred just after midnight early Friday morning about 17 miles west of Asheville, near West Canton. As of Friday afternoon, not many residents reported feeling anything, which is typical for an earthquake of this small magnitude.

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck the same area on June 4, 2023 at 6:09 am, and it was felt by many in the area.

A second earthquake occurred later in the day, June 4, with a magnitude of 2.2, followed by a third earthquake on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, with a magnitude of 2.5.

Those three, plus an early Friday morning, brings the total to four in June alone and 15 for the entire year in North Carolina.

Most of the earthquakes recorded in the Carolinas are of magnitude 2.5 or less. While there have been major earthquakes in the Carolinas in the past, the general risk of earthquakes is low.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says there have been few strong earthquakes in the mountains of North Carolina in the past 100 years. In 1916, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred near Skyland, North Carolina, in Buncombe County.

Recently, there was a magnitude 3.6 earthquake in June of 2022 near Elgin, South Carolina. This was the largest earthquake to occur in the Carolinas since it hit Sparta, North Carolina with a magnitude of 5.1 in August of 2020.

South Carolina is no stranger to seismic activity as there are many fault lines throughout the state. There was a magnitude 4.1 earthquake near Parkersville in February 2014.

The largest earthquake ever recorded on the East Coast was a magnitude 7.0 earthquake near Charleston in 1886 and was felt as far away as Cuba and New York. At least 60 people were killed, and thousands of buildings were damaged. Structural damage extended hundreds of miles to cities in Alabama, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Experts suggest that these earthquakes all occurred along a portion of the East Piedmont Rift, which stretches from Alabama to Virginia.

The NCDEQ also notes that although North Carolina and the East Coast of the United States experience occasional earthquakes, this region is not as seismically active as California and the West Coast. California has many active faults where large and destructive earthquakes occur frequently. In contrast, there are no active fault zones in North Carolina. Earthquakes are most frequent in the western part of our state, but statewide they are relatively small, random, and scattered events.

According to the US Geological Survey, earthquakes are caused by the collapse of underground rocks that relieve pressure on the Earth’s crust. The rock structure changes after an initial earthquake and can cause further rockslides and earthquakes. Once an initial earthquake occurs, aftershocks may continue for a few weeks or even longer.

About 20,000 earthquakes occur annually around the world, according to the USGS. That’s roughly 55 earthquakes a day around the world.

