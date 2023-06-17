Countries have set a path forward to continue negotiations on a global agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response





World Health Organization (WHO) countries have advanced negotiations on a global agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, with the aim of presenting a draft agreement to the World Health Assembly in May 2024. Finally yesterday, discussions on the draft agreement on the pandemic were held during the five-day continued session of the fifth meeting Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB)which includes 194 WHO member countries. The discussions were based on the text prepared by the INB Office and distributed to all WHO Member States in May 2023 (“the Office text”), first through an open plenary session where Member States and relevant stakeholders gave their general comments, which was followed by a closed session of the Working Group. The drafting group discussed Chapter II, which refers to Articles 9 (Research and Development), 10 (Liability Risk Management), 11 (Joint Development and Transfer of Technology and Knowledge), 12 (Access and Sharing uses), 13. (Supply). chain and logistics) and 14 (Regulatory strengthening), where the participants took part and exchanged opinions. The meeting then agreed to continue consideration of several of these articles through informal meetings of the Drafting Group. As a pilot, informal meetings on Article 9 (Research and Development) of the Office’s text were held twice on the sidelines of the Drafting Group meeting. The INB has agreed to a series of informal inter-sessional meetings for Drafting Group participants prior to the sixth meeting of the INB: Article 9 (Research and development)

Article 12 (Access and benefit sharing)

Article 13 (Supply chain and logistics) The sixth meeting of the INB will be held from 17 to 21 July 2023, and the Drafting Group will be invited to continue its work by considering the text of the Office, proceeding with the remaining articles of Chapter II and then Chapter III. and I. It was noted that a joint plenary session of the INB and the Working Group on Amendments to International Health Regulations (WGIHR) will be held on the afternoon of July 21 and the morning of July 24, 2023. Mr. Roland Driece, co-chairman of the INB Netherlands office, said: “Countries from all over the world were able to discuss their ideas, concerns and proposals for consensus in a broad forum for all to hear and consider. We are grateful for the spirit of cooperation and creation consensus that we witnessed during the interactive informal meetings of the Working Group.” Co-president of the INB office, Mrs. Precious Matsoso from South Africa said: “There was an excellent spirit of cooperation among the country representatives. When there are 194 countries that share their views, it will of course take time and much discussion to reach agreement on the many important issues surrounding pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. I am confident that we now have working arrangements for that.” Under a process agreed by governments at a special session of the World Health Assembly in late 2021, negotiations on a draft agreement on the pandemic will aim to produce a final draft for consideration in 2024. For more information: https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-5-resumed-session.html

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb5/A_INB5_6-en.pdf

