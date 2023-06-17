North Carolina earthquakes indicative of an active fault: report





Another earthquake rocked a North Carolina community on Friday, indicating an old fault line is now active.

The USGS told the Charlotte Observer that scientists don’t know if the “clump” will persist and aren’t sure why it suddenly activated.

Friday’s quake had a magnitude of 2.1 and its epicenter was four kilometers northwest of Canton.

There was only one response given on the USGS website by someone who felt the quake.

NORTH CAROLINA DAD takes a second job at DAUGHTER’s workplace to spend more time with her

The 2.1 quake struck early Friday morning, about four kilometers north of West Canton, North Carolina. (USGS)

This is the same place where the 2.5 hit the sixth and the 3.2 and 2.2 hit the fourth.

The newspaper said earlier that the seventh earthquake, which measured 2.5 on the Richter scale, was felt by about 20 people, and officials said they felt the weakness of the shaking.

All recent earthquakes recorded in the area have originated near Mount Chambers.

The Charlotte Observer reports that a 3.2-magnitude earthquake was felt by dozens of people on June 4 (US Geological Survey)

The USGS reportedly said that while these quakes are small in magnitude, stronger quakes are not out of the question.

The agency did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Saturday.

5.4 earthquake rocked Indian-controlled Kashmir

A fault is a fracture or area of ​​rifts between two blocks of rock, depending on the agency’s website.

All earthquakes recorded in the area originated near Mount Chambers. (USGS)

Faults allow masses of rock to move relative to each other, with movement that may occur rapidly in the form of an earthquake. However, the process may also occur slowly, in the form of a crawl.

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Faults may range from just millimeters to thousands of kilometres.

During an earthquake, the rock on one side of the fault suddenly slides with respect to the other side.

While more than a hundred—or sometimes hundreds—earthquakes are reported annually in California, North Carolina only experienced one earthquake from 2010 through 2015.

Julia Mostow is a correspondent for Fox News and Fox Business Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/science/north-carolina-earthquakes-indicative-active-fault-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos