Sydney earthquake what happened





In what is (almost certainly) the most news to hit Sydney in the last 12 hours, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded, and then another 1.5-magnitude earthquake hit Abyan, to the southwest of the city. Earthquakes and Sydney generally don’t happen together in the same sentence, which means most of us in the city are wondering what exactly happened, and how likely it is that another earthquake will happen again.

So, what happened to the Sydney earthquake?

At 2 pm on Sunday, a select group of residents in Abyan district felt the ground tremble when a 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck 3 kilometers below the surface. This wasn’t a major earthquake by any means, but a few Douglas Park residents have taken to social media to say they heard a big bang, while others said they felt their home quiet and the ground tremble. No buildings were damaged, and many other people around the area reported not feeling a thing. Now, as of Monday, June 19, another mild earthquake has been recorded that struck the same area 4km underground in the early hours of the morning – but by the sounds of it, this one was less recognizable.

How likely is it that Sydney will experience an earthquake again?

Geoscience Australia reports that this area of ​​Sydney actually experiences an average of 48 earthquakes each year, with Abyan experiencing a magnitude 3.9 earthquake in 2017. Even though Sydney isn’t on a fault line, we still see a number of earthquakes every year. General – it’s just that most of them usually go unnoticed by people.

Are earthquakes becoming more common in Australia?

In the aftermath of the recent 3.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Melbourne in May, the question has been asked – are we getting more of these? This year, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake hit South Australia, while a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit Victoria in 2022. In 2021, two magnitude 5.8 and 4.8 earthquakes hit Victoria, while a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Western Australia. Statistics show that we are currently getting much stronger earthquakes than we used to, but scientists say this is all part of the plan, as earthquakes of magnitude four and above are a natural geological pattern that occurs every hundred years.

Basically Sydney – there’s no need for any of us to shake that much.

do you want more? Now those stories have surfaced: These Wes-Anderson-inspired Airbnbs are what all your wacky dreams are made of Monopoly Amusement Park With an upcoming A$20 million, Down Under Parramatta is officially one of the best places to party in the world

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timeout.com/sydney/news/sydney-was-hit-by-a-3-1-magnitude-earthquake-this-is-what-happened-061923 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos