‘New Wave’ – Major Bank Unveils $15 Trillion Earthquake That Could Head For Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Tron, Solana, Polygon Prices





Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies were rocked last week by the news that the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, was delving deeper into the crypto world.

Bitcoin’s price jumped after the introduction of a BlackRock exchange-traded fund (ETF), helping the broader crypto market — including Ethereum, BNB BNB, XRP XRP, cardano, dogecoin, tron, solana, and polygon — soar (amid a wave of price… Bullish cryptocurrency predictions that could happen “very quickly”).

Now, along with BlackRock’s nearly $10 trillion in assets under management potentially unlocking the bitcoin and cryptocurrency market, a survey by Laser Digital, the digital asset subsidiary of banking giant Nomura, reveals that 96% of professional investors They manage nearly 5 trillion dollars keen to invest in cryptocurrency.

Professional investors who collectively manage trillions of dollars in assets said they see… [+] Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ethereum, BNB, XRP, cardano, dogecoin, polygon, tron ​​and solana as an opportunity.

“Our comprehensive study reveals that the majority of institutional investors surveyed see a clear role for digital assets in the investment management landscape, and the benefits they can bring, such as increased portfolio diversification,” Laser Digital CEO Jez Mohieldin said in a statement. Reported by Coindesk.

The 303 professional investors surveyed represent a group that collectively manage $4.95 trillion in assets. The survey showed that 82% of investors have a positive view of both Bitcoin and Ethereum and 88% said they or their clients are considering investing in cryptocurrencies.

Last week, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stepped up its pursuit of the cryptocurrency industry, BlackRock sought SEC approval for a Bitcoin spot ETF with Coinbase as its co-custodian.

BlackRock’s interest has catalyzed the cryptocurrency industry which has seen its enthusiasm dwindle in recent months due to regulatory action and a devastating price crash.

“As the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock’s initiative to offer a Bitcoin ETF demonstrates that there is an increasingly strong demand for Bitcoin among its clients, which include some of the world’s largest institutions,” Alex Adelman, CEO of Bitcoin rewards app Lolli, said in the comments. By email.

“BlackRock’s actions predicted that there would be a new wave of Bitcoin-related institutional financial products to come, as other leaders on Wall Street quickly followed in BlackRock’s footsteps.”

Bitcoin price peaked recently when the United States approved its first futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) in… [+] Late 2021. Since then, the price of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, BNB, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon, Tron and Solana have all crashed.

However, some have questioned whether BlackRock’s planned bitcoin ETF will see enough demand to “move the market.”

“The potential for a bitcoin spot ETF to move the market is not very clear and depends on demand,” said Simon Peters, market analyst at eToro, in an emailed note.

But BlackRock manages a huge amount of global capital, so a successful spot ETF could unlock massive amounts of liquidity in the Bitcoin market. The company’s spot ETF comes with some huge caveats, such as the inclusion of sharing monitoring data to prevent market manipulation. It will likely refuse. Bitcoin proponents this is against the ethos of a decentralized asset, but this is likely to be the price of getting such a product to market.”

