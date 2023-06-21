Hatayspor rebuilds its position in the Premier League after the Turkish earthquake with the Trendyol deal





21 June – Turkish club Atakash Hatayspor resumed its participation in the Turkish Super League after receiving financial support from local company Trendyol Yemek.

Trendyol is an e-commerce platform established in 2010 in Istanbul, specializing in the fashion and retail sector.

Atakash Hatayspor withdrew from Turkey’s upper class after devastating earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, which claimed more than 50,000 lives. Hatayspor Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu also lost his life.

Haticespor is based in the city of Antakya, near the border with Syria, and was one of the Turkish cities hardest hit by earthquakes at the beginning of the year.

“Today, we have come together for a very meaningful collaboration between Trendyol and Atakaş Hatayspor. Supporting an important brand in our country like Trendyol is very respectful to us. Trendyol has shown one of the best examples of support with its “shoulder to shoulder” campaign in the past. He said Turkish Federation President Mehmet Buyukekci, “Hataisspor’s decision to withdraw from the league made us very sad.”

“We have always been advised by our President and Minister of Youth and Sports to protect these two Premier League teams that were damaged in the earthquake. I would like to thank Trendyol for their insensitivity to this claim. Do not look at this as an advertising deal.”

Trendyol Group President Caglayan Cetin added, “Hatay Province and Atakash Hatayspor were an important symbol for all of us in this period. Hatay is one of the cities most affected by the earthquake. Hatayspor is the pride of the people of Hatay and the lifeline of the Hatay economy at the same time. That is why we, as Trendyol Yemek, decided to stand by our Hatayspor so that Atakaş Hatayspor will continue in the Super League this year as well and support them financially.

Atakaş Hatayspor Vice President Aydin Toksuz believes that the sponsorship agreement will help not only the club but also the community.

Today, we are taking another step for Hatay and Atakaş Hatayspor with the sponsorship agreement we signed with Trendyol. This agreement will not only contribute to the world of sports, but also will be a step that will support the rebuilding of our society. The combination of the strong brand value of Trendyol and the passionate fans of Atakaş Hatayspor will form the basis strong for a promising future.Our signature will be a beacon of hope for our city that is buried in darkness,” said Toksuz.

