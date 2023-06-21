Didn’t you feel it? Magnitude 2.5 earthquake strikes Magna





Magna, Utah (ABC4) – A 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck west of Salt Lake County just before noon on Wednesday, June 21.

Reports of residents in the area feeling the earthquake are still coming, but as of 1 p.m., more than 65 people said they felt the quake.

The largest Korean supermarket chain in America is coming to Utah

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was about two miles northeast of Magna and four miles northwest of West Valley City, and was recorded at a depth of 10.5 kilometers — or about 6.5 miles. The epicenter was about a mile south of the epicenter of the magnitude 5.7 earthquake that rocked the Salt Lake Valley in 2020.

The University of Utah Seismological Station (UUSS) said Wednesday’s quake is still an aftershock of the 2020 quake. Since 2020, there have been 2,800 aftershocks of the 5.7 quake.

“Although the aftershocks have slowed considerably, the earthquake rate near Magna is still above the level of background seismicity, indicating that the aftershock sequence is still continuing,” UUSS said. “It is normal for aftershocks to continue for years after an earthquake of this magnitude.”

It is reported that Wednesday’s 2.5 earthquake is one of three earthquakes that rocked the Magna region in the past 24 hours.

Low-magnitude earthquakes like the one in Magna on Wednesday are usually not felt, although they can be felt near the epicenter.

According to Michigan Tech University, 2.5 is on the border of not normally felt and felt often with the potential for minor damage. These low-magnitude earthquakes are recorded by the millions each year.

It’s also very unlikely that a 2.5 earthquake would likely cause any major damage, especially on the scale of the 2020 earthquake that knocked out power and was felt across the valley.

If you feel Wednesday’s earthquake, you can submit a report of your experience with the USGS online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc4.com/news/wasatch-front/did-you-feel-it-a-2-5-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-manga/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos