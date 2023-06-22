SAHIF is responsible for earthquake-proof 3D printed housing in South Africa





Earthquakes are one of the most terrifying natural phenomena in the world. Although most are moderate, those that are particularly shallow or powerful can cause incredible devastation such as that which struck Turkey and Syria earlier this year and which, according to estimates, caused, in Turkey alone, 50,783 deaths and 297 deaths. Missing and 107,204 wounded. Another recent earthquake, this time in Johannesburg, South Africa had an interesting outcome. Since it happened just on June 11, the South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund (SAHIF) has announced that it plans to implement 3D printed housing in the country which has the added benefit of being earthquake resistant.

Some time ago, South Africa was facing a housing crisis due to high construction costs, slow release of housing and other factors which resulted in about 12 million people in desperate need of housing in the country. 3D printing of constructions has often been used in other countries to create housing for those in need more quickly and cheaply, for example Habitat for Humanity who already has two homes made using additive manufacturing under its belt. This is another example of this with the added benefit of housing being earthquake resistant to protect against such natural disasters in the future as it would allow for resistant, sustainable and high quality housing.

The appearance of the earthquake-resistant 3D printed casing

This project is made possible by the partnership between SAHIF and the Netherlands-based company CyBe Construction. In fact, CyBe is known for its earthquake-proof as well as hurricane-proof 3D printing housing solutions. CyBe claims that the key to its earthquake-resistant 3D-printed casing is due to the flexibility of 3D-printed concrete that allows more custom structures to be built, including those that are ideal for earthquakes. Additionally, they point to their CyBe Mortar, an earthquake-resistant concrete specifically designed for 3D printing. Specifically, it combines aggregates with high-strength fibers in order to resist seismic forces thanks to its durability and flexibility.

SAHIF CEO Raleigh Mambiole concludes, “The demand for affordable quality housing in South Africa far outstrips the supply. We can better tackle this challenge by reducing the cost of materials and [labor]Accelerate the construction process and improve the quality of prefabricated houses. Not only are 3D-printed homes affordable and time-saving to build, but we know they’re durable enough to withstand the kinds of seismic forces that have surprised us all this week.” You can learn more about this 3D-printed, earthquake-proof housing on the CyBe website here.

* Cover photo: Damage from one of the largest earthquakes in South Africa (Image credits: Fagan Architects)

