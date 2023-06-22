Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time and where to watch





How to watch the MLS match between Houston and Earthquakes, as well as when the game kicks off and team news.

When the Houston Dynamo host the San Jose Earthquakes at Shell Energy Stadium on Thursday, they will attempt to win their third straight MLS game in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the visitors are hoping they can go six games without losing and, with a win in Texas, could move to the top of the standings.

The Houston Dynamo beat defending champions Los Angeles in the second game in four days, following a decisive 4-0 home win last Sunday with a narrow 1-0 away victory the previous Thursday.

Ben Olsen’s team, which finished 13th in the Western Conference, is sixth in the standings this season, just three points behind rival San Jose in fourth place and five behind league leaders St. Louis City.

Houston would be delighted to return to Shell Energy Stadium, where they have enjoyed success this season, winning eight and drawing one of their 10 home games in all competitions, with a narrow 1-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders in May being the only loss. .

In each of their last five games, San Jose has alternated between a draw and a victory; Their last encounter on Sunday against the Portland Timbers ended in a goalless draw.

Still, San Jose moved up to fourth place in the Western Conference thanks to nine points earned in its past five games, and a win on Thursday could see him reach the top if other scores continue his way.

San Jose has struggled to pick up wins outside of California so far this season, having won just one of its nine away games and collecting just six of its 27 MLS points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, broadcast details, and more.

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes kick off

The Houston Dynamo and LAFC face off on June 21 at Shell Energy Stadium. Kick-off is set for 8:30 PM Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 PM Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch the Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes match online – TV channels and live broadcasts

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream online through the Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news and lineups Houston team news

The Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith and Ifonanashi Achara due to an injury. Left-back Tate Schmidt is confirmed to miss the remainder of the season following anterior cruciate ligament surgery. Their top scorer so far is Amine Bassi who has collected five goals, but has not scored in three matches.

Houston Dynamo Possible XI: Clark. Stres, Svyachenko, Michael, Smith; Arthur, Haddad, Olvarsson, Bassey, Quinones; Bird.

Earthquake News Team

While America’s Cady Coyle, Ecuador’s Carlos Grizo, Peru’s Miguel Trauco, Equatorial Guinea’s Carlos Acapo and Cape Verde’s Gameiro Montero are all out of international duty, San Jose’s only concern is injury to defender Nathan, who is expected to be out. Miss the rest of the team. season due to cruciate ligament damage.

San Jose Earthquakes Possible XI: Daniel; Mary, Rodriguez, Mensah, Bison; Yowell, Judson, Bald; Espinoza, Ibobisi, Kekanovic.

Face to face record

The last five matches between the Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes ended with three wins for the Dynamo and one in the Earthquakes, while one match ended in a tie.

Useful Links

