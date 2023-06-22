WHO outlines 40 research priorities on antibiotic resistance





WHO published its first global research agenda for the world’s scientists to address the most urgent health priorities in the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Describes 40 research topics on bacteria, fungi and drug resistance Mycobacterium tuberculosis which must be answered by 2030, in accordance with the goals of sustainable development. The WHO Global Research Plan for AMR in Human Health will catalyze innovation and implementation research, covering the epidemiology, burden and drivers of AMR, specific and cost-effective strategies to prevent infections and the emergence of resistance. It will also include discovering new diagnostic tests and improved treatment regimens, identifying cost-effective methods for collecting data and translating them into policy, and how to more effectively implement current interventions in resource-limited settings. Ultimately, the evidence generated will inform policies and interventions to strengthen the response to antimicrobial resistance, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. “Antimicrobial resistance is an urgent public health and economic challenge, and quality research is a vital part of the answer. To help conserve antimicrobials and save lives and livelihoods, this research agenda is a key tool for researchers and funders to prioritize research questions and quickly and efficiently generate evidence to inform policy,” said Dr Hanan Balkhy, Associate Chief WHO Director for AMR. “This first WHO research agenda will provide the world’s AMR researchers and funders with the most important topics to focus on and give the world the best chance to fight AMR,” added Dr Silvia Bertagnolio, Head of Unit in the WHO’s AMR Department- And. The research program was developed based on a review of more than 3,000 relevant documents published in the past decade. The review identified 2,000 unanswered questions or gaps in knowledge, which were further consolidated and prioritized by a large group of AMR experts to end up with the 40 most important research topics. A summary report containing research priorities is available here. AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites change over time and no longer respond to antimicrobial drugs, making infections more difficult to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death. As a result, antimicrobial drugs become ineffective and infections persist in the body, increasing the risk of transmission to others. AMR remains one of the greatest global public health threats facing humanity and was linked to the death of close to 5 million people worldwide in 2019. Importantly, it is also a threat to the global economy, with impacts on international trade, healthcare and productivity. If nothing is done, AMR could cost the world economy US$100 trillion by 2050.

