PHIVOLCS: Mayon has had no earthquake but 299 rock events in the past 24 hours





Mayon Volcano has been turbulent over the past 24 hours, producing 299 rockfalls and eight dome collapse pyroclastic density current events amid a “very slow” lava flow, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said Thursday.

No volcanic earthquake was recorded during the same period, but the latest number of PDC events was higher compared to the seven PDC events reported on Wednesday.

“Alert Level 3 is being maintained over Mayon volcano, which means it is currently in a relatively high level of unrest as magma is in the crater and a serious eruption is possible within weeks or even days,” PHIVOLCS said in the 8 a.m. bulletin Thursday. .

PHIVOLCS said two very slow eruptions of lava flow from the crater were observed along the 2.5-kilometer Mi-isi gully and along the 1.8-kilometer-long Bonga Canyon.

She added that lava collapse was seen on both grooves, 3.3 kilometers from the crater.

PHIVOLCS said moderate emissions from plumes up to 750 meters high were observed above the volcano as it drifted southwest.

Sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano increased to 574 tons on Wednesday from 507 tons on Tuesday.

PHIVOLCS has recommended evacuating the six kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the danger of PDCs, lava flows, rockslides, and other volcanic hazards.

He also warned of potential pyroclastic density currents, collapses, and sediment-laden flows along channels draining the edifice.

Heavy precipitation can result in channel-confined precipitation and sediment-filled stream flows in channels where PDC sediments have been placed.

Pilots should be prohibited from flying near the summit of the volcano because ash from any sudden eruption could pose a danger to aircraft, according to PHIVOLCS.

She added that ash fall events would likely occur on the southern side of the volcano given the current prevailing wind pattern.

Alert Level 3 was raised at Mayon Volcano on June 8 following three PDC events at the Bonga (southeast) and Basud (east) Gullies of Mayon Volcano.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday reported that a total of 38,989 people or 10,112 households in 26 districts of Bicol have been affected by the activity of Mayon Volcano.

NDRRMC report

The National Disaster and Emergency Management Committee said 18,736 people, or 5,337 families, were staying in 28 evacuation centers, while 1,413 individuals, or 403 families, had sought refuge elsewhere.

Also, 1,022 head of livestock were pre-emptively evacuated.

A state of disaster has been declared in 18 cities and municipalities due to the Mayon threat.

$77,462,360 has been provided to the victims, according to the NDRRMC. —Rita Joviland/KBK, Integrated GMA News

