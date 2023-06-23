Resuming football after the earthquake in Türkiye wasn’t easy – Olavin





Barely two years after moving abroad from the NPFL, Enugu Rangers ex-Super Eagles B player Ibrahim Olawin talks in this interview with ABIODUN ADEWALE about the move that made him a leading player in Turkey and his experience during the earthquake in the European country in February

How did it all start for you as a footballer?

I started playing football at a very young age in my community, Jakande Ajangbadi, Lagos. I was born into a family of five boys, so you can understand the impact. Even if you don’t want to play, you will have brothers who know how to play. But in my case, it was normal. I have been playing soccer since my primary school days. I also participated in many soccer competitions in my high school and from there I thought I could do it in soccer because it gave me joy and happiness. She attended Blessed Winners College at Alaba International, Lagos.

I grew up in Lagos, which is home to a lot of clubs, but has also appeared with teams in other parts of the country. What does that reflect for you?

It’s a hustle. I had to look for opportunities all over the place having been involved with different teams in and around Lagos.

How did you find life in the eastern part of the country while in the NPFL?

I enjoyed life in the East very much. I really enjoyed my stay in Enugu while playing for Rangers. The environment was favorable and I made a lot of friends. The Rangers supporters also made my stay in Enugu fruitful. The masses were accommodating. I felt loved as well.

Who was your football icon when you were growing up?

My football stars are Cristiano Ronaldo and Eden Hazard. I mean Hazard when he was at Chelsea, no matter what injuries have affected his career, the grade is permanent. It’s not surprising to hear people call me Hazard when I was playing here because I modeled my game on his. Big No. 10 and I enjoyed it a lot. I still admire players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jnr who have also appeared in similar roles switching between creator and goal scorer.

How did you move to Türkiye?

Yes, there was a drive to move, but I was well aware that it wouldn’t happen if I didn’t work hard. So, I worked hard in the NPFL for three seasons while thinking I had to play overseas if I wanted to continue to improve my game and gather enough exposure as well. I needed to try my luck outside and be more successful. This was the impetus and I would say the right offer also came through.

It became an instant hit in Türkiye. How did you settle in?

It wasn’t easy for me at first, but I thank God for my life and my career. I have this thing that anywhere I find myself, I quickly adapt to the weather, the food, the culture, etc. It was the same situation in the East, when I was playing in Nigeria. And getting out of my comfort zone helps me stay focused and disciplined, especially with time management. When it comes down to it, especially training time, I’m not kidding with it.

Your move from Ankara to Rizespor was confusing. You moved to a club below your team on the table and eventually gained promotion to the Super League. How are things going, what inspired your decision to move?

A number of clubs came for me in January, from the same league and other leagues. I already agreed in principle with Eyupspor, but Rizespor came up with a project that seemed achievable despite being less than the club I played for, so I felt it was the best for my career because they are an ambitious club. They were eager to be promoted to the Super League.

Was it easy to make the decision?

It was a tough decision to make. I got different advice but at the end of the day, I think we all see the bigger picture. Now everyone is satisfied with how things turned out. It was simply God’s guidance.

You are now in the Super League. Is the mission to survive and help Rizespor or to jump to another top league in Europe?

I am a person who believes in time and season. So, I think playing in the Premier League next season will give me more exposure and exposure with the national team coaches. I want to focus on helping my team succeed. I’m in no hurry to jump to another league. When the time is right for me, God will complete my journey for me.

Let’s talk about the NPFL again, what is your most memorable game in Nigerian Topflight?

When I scored my first NFL goal with the Abia Warriors against the Yobe Desert Stars. The goal sealed the three points for my team and I still cherish the moment as it was my first goal in the league.

By the time you’ve made the most of your career in Europe, would you still like to join the NPFL side?

Everything is in God’s hands, but after only two years in Europe, I can say that it is not easy to play in the NPFL given all the circumstances. I hope conditions will be better for players and clubs sooner rather than later.

There was an earthquake in some parts of Türkiye earlier this year. Did it affect you?

The Turkey earthquake was a very serious natural disaster that destroyed almost all the cities of Turkey, but I did not feel it in Ankara, Rizespor where I was then. When that happened, we started checking in on each other by contacting some of our colleagues to find out their circumstances. I also received various calls from my family and friends back home checking on me to see if I was okay and well. Thoughts and prayers for lost lives, it’s not an experience to remember.

How did football move in Türkiye after the disaster?

It wasn’t easy. Most of the clubs in the Super League, First League and other leagues abroad helped injured people in terms of food and shelter. We were out of football for a month in Türkiye because of the natural disaster. So, going back to training just felt uncomfortable on its own. It took initiatives like some teams organizing fund-raising matches to cater to the needy in the ruins to get over it. It was a long process and it is still going on.

I played for Nigeria as a home player. Now at the top, how hungry is it to earn and keep a place in the Super Eagles?

Like ever. Like I said, the focus is on my team and the Super League. If we excel, I will get attention and the commitment to represent my country will remain 100 percent. The time will come and I will be ready.

