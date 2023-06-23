San Jose Earthquakes vs. St. Louis City: Pick the Earthquakes with both sides on the scoreboard





Jack Collins is here from The Game Day to watch the Saints battle of sorts this weekend as St. Louis takes a trip to California to take on San Jose.

Both suffered heavy losses in the middle of the week, but with just two points separating the sides in the West, there is plenty to play at the end of the week, as the package tightening up for playoff places looks to get more interesting.

San Jose Earthquakes vs St Louis City odds

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Betting Lines

San Jose (+105) • Draw (+275) • St. Louis (+230) Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-150) • Under 2.5 (+115) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-163) • No (+ 120)

San Jose Earthquakes vs St Louis City Union match

San Jose Earthquakes 2:1 St. Louis City

It’s been two weeks since St. Louis hit the ground running in absolutely amazing fashion. Sky Highs, Cruising, and Summit West were just two weeks away, and found themselves on a four-game winless streak that saw LAFC leap into the conference lead and include a four-point home run against RSL and struggle. galaxy.

They still, by anyone’s standards, had an amazing rookie campaign – second in the Western Conference, ahead of mighty Seattle with a game in hand, and with the best goal difference to boot, but this is the first proper probationary period the club has had during this season.

Much of the concern comes from injuries to both designated players, with both Klaus and Edward Lewin sidelined for the next few weeks. And although Nicholas Gioachini fills in admirably for first, taking his tally to eight for the season in a loss against Real Salt Lake, it’s the deeper position Löfven creates that will cause coach Bradley Carnell a headache.

There is no natural replacement for the German in Carnell’s squad – with former Aston Villa player Indiana Vasiliev falling deeper in their final game to try to bridge the gap. Vasiliev has been excellent in this campaign, and has played a pivotal role before, but he’s not a center who really benefits from his skill set.

St. Louis is also starting to look leggy. They shot off the blocks quickly and did it again on Wednesday, but by the time the team reached the halfway point of the second half, clear signs of fatigue were starting to show.

That’s natural – it’s been quite a bunch of matches at this point in the schedule, but Carnell’s post-match comments, pointing to the fact that RSL also had several players missing, could not be used as an excuse, perhaps for the more obvious fact – that the depth was not It’s completely there yet for the expansion side.

The Earthquakes also suffered a heavy loss in the middle of the week, as Houston crushed them 4-1 in Texas. It was the end of an impressive five-game unbeaten streak for San Jose, which saw big wins over Seattle and Philadelphia, but they stayed comfortable in the playoffs and will outpace their opponents if they win at home this weekend.

This shape of the house may be decisive in this form. The Quakes were undefeated in nine matches at PayPal Park, with six wins and three draws, and outscored their opponents 13 to 5 in that run. In fact, they’ve only won once away from home this season, and the fortress mentality in California has fueled this run in the West.

A 2-1 home win was a standout result – against Vancouver, Houston, LAFC, and Union. Those results, plus the win against Seattle, show that San Jose has absolutely no problem taking on the best teams in the MLS, and while there’s no flood of goals and consistency has been a bit of an issue, there’s a lot to like next to Luchi Gonzalez.

Christian Espinosa moved to the goalscoring wing he had threatened for several seasons, the return of Cady Coyle was a bonus, Jeremy Ibobisi’s seven goals and attacking midfield play nothing to sniff at. It’s a complementary front three that can cause problems for any opponent in this league.

So with that in mind and St. Louis’ major injury concerns subsided, the signs are that the undefeated record is again holding up in San Jose.

San Jose Earthquakes vs St Louis City is your best bet

San Jose to win (+105) • bet365 Sportsbook

An undefeated record at home, an opponent struggling to deal with losing some key parts, and a third in front from the Quakes as exciting as anything we’ve seen in a while means winning at home seems like a reasonable option.

Both teams score: Yes (-163) • bet365 Sportsbook

While a Quakes win seems likely, St. Louis doesn’t often go into games without getting themselves on the scoresheet. They haven’t been left out since Matchweek 12, and only four times overall in 19 games this season.

Add to that Gioacchini’s goalscoring record of late, and scoring both sides seems like a good bet.

