Global earthquake report for Thursday 22nd June 2023





Fri, Jun 23, 2023 00:24 00:24 AM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on June 23, 2023

Summary: 4 earthquakes 5.0+, 47 earthquakes 4.0+, 109 earthquakes 3.0+, 209 earthquakes 2.0+ (total 369) magnitude 5+: 4 earthquakes 4+ degree: 47 3+ earthquakes: 109 2+ degree earthquakes: 209 no earthquakes Earthquakes of magnitude Total seismic energy estimate: 3.4 x 1013 joules (9.43 GWh, equivalent to 8,118 tons of TNT or 0.5 atomic bombs!) Jun 21, 2023 7:36pm (GMT -12) – No. 2: Mag 5.1 SP, New Zealand Fri Jun 23 2023 7:33 AM (GMT +12) – #3: Mag 5.1 2.6 km NE from Okinawa, Japan Thu Jun 22 2023 10:24 AM (GMT +9) – #4: mag 5.0 S P, 282km south of Nuku’alofa, Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu, Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 3:13pm (GMT +13) – #5: mag 4.9 N P, 135km SW of Chinandega, Nicaragua Jun 22, 2023 1:27 PM (GMT -6) – #6: mag 4.9 S P, New Caledonia Fri Jun 23, 2023 7:10 AM (GMT +11) – #7: mag 4.9 S P , Tonga Thursday June 22 2023 2:51 AM (GMT -12) – #8: MAG 4.9 Andaman Sea, km SSE of Pyabun, Ayeyarwady District, Myanmar (Burma) Thursday June 22 2023 6:12 AM (GMT +6) ) – #9: MAG 4.9 North Pacific, Tonga Thursday Jun 22, 2023 at 6:49 PM (GMT +13) – #10: MAG 4.8 North Pacific, Japan Thursday Jun 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM (GMT +10) ) – Earthquake reported Field #1: mag 5.1 2.6 km northeast of Okinawa, Japan – 114 reports Thu Jun 22 2023 10:24 am (GMT +9) – #2: mag 4.7 Black Sea, 64 km south of Sevastopol , Sevastopol City, Ukraine – 85 reports Thu Jun 22 2023 5:42 am (GMT +3 .) – #3: Mag 3.2 NSW, 89km N of Canberra, Australian Capital Territory – 11 reports Fri Jun 23 2023 AT 1:44 AM (GMT +10) – #4: MAG 3.4 23km NW of Hama, Syria – 8 reports Fri Jun 23, 2023 1:21AM (GMT +3) – #5: MAG 3.1 N PAC, 34 km SE of Shizunai Furukawacho, Japan – 5 reports Thu Jun 22 2023 at 10:1 am (GMT +9) – #6: mag 4.7 22 km S of Yilan, Taiwan – 4 reports Fri Jun 23 2023 2:45 am (GMT +8) – #7: mag 4.7 Indian Ocean, 93km south of Praia, Indonesia – 3 reports Thursday Jun 22, 2023 1:26pm (GMT+8) – #8: mag 4.0 N Pacific, 96km west Liberia, Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica – 3 reports Thursday Jun 22, 2023 1:26 pm (GMT+8) 2023 4:17 am (GMT-6) – No. 9: mag 4.5 45 km north of Chiclayo, Lambayeque, Peru – 3 Reports Thursday June 22, 2023 3:36 PM (GMT-5) – #10: Mag 73 km N of Rioja, Metropolitan Department, La Rioja, Argentina – 3 Reports Thursday June 22, 2023 12:04 AM (GMT -3) – #11: Mag 4.1 19km SW of Golfito, Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica – 2 reports Thursday Jun 22 2023 4:54pm (GMT -6) – #12: Mag 3.6 Black Sea, 34km SW of Novorossiysk, Krasnodarsky Krai, RUSSIA – 2 REPORTS Thursday, June 22, 2023 6:25 PM (GMT +2) – #13: Mag 3.4 33km SSE of Neva, Huila Province, Colombia – 2 REPORTS – Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 4:16 AM (GMT – 5) – Earthquake statistics

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquake/news/214189/World-Earthquake-Report-for-Thursday-22-June-2023.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

