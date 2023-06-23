Türkiye Earthquake: Emergency Report (21.06.2023) – Türkiye





1. Situation Overview:

On February 6, 2023, two earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale significantly hit the provinces of Adiyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakir, Elazig and Adana in the south and southeast of Turkey, where Ma resides. Almost 14 million people. Including about 2 million Syrian refugees. Aftershocks continue in the disaster area, and according to the latest statement of the Ministry of Interior, the death toll has reached 50,783 people. Of this number, there were 7,302 refugees. Up to 107,000 wounded. Of the people reported missing, 297 have not yet been found. A total of 9.1 million people were affected by the earthquake disaster, 3 million people were left homeless, and 298,000 buildings were completely destroyed. STL published its latest emergency report on May 31. Here are developments in the region between May 31 and June 21, 2023:

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon is focusing its emergency response in the provinces of Hatay, Adiyaman and Kahramanmaraş, which were badly affected by the earthquake. The STL also supports humanitarian coordination in Malatya. In addition to the 4 provinces most affected by disasters, the STL is implementing emergency response activities in 8 provinces of Diyarbakir, Şanlıurfa, Batman, Mardin, Adana, Mersin, Izmir and Istanbul.

STL implements and plans to continue its activities in the sectors of Shelter and Non-Food Items (NFI), Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL), Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Temporary Settlement Support (TSS), Education in Emergencies, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and Protection in Emergencies Emergency.

The STL provides small grants to survivors and community-led response initiatives in Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Adiyaman and Malatya to help affected communities meet response and recovery needs.

As of 31 May, the STL has reached a total of 359,954 affected people with humanitarian assistance in 11 districts since 6 February.

2.5 million children in the earthquake zone need humanitarian assistance. 4 million children are of school age, of which 350,000 are refugee children and youth. 4 – While the emergency Flash Appeal launched by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expired on 17 May, the work of the Earthquake Coordination Structure has been extended until 17 August 2023.

According to UNHCR data, as of May 10, 4,150 refugees who left their provinces of residence after the earthquake have returned to their pre-earthquake residence. Approximately 214,760 refugees who had traveled to 63 different provinces remained in those cities.

According to the statement of the Minister of Environment, Construction and Climate Change issued on June 11, the earthquake destroyed 850,000 homes and workplaces. Material damage is estimated at about 100 billion US dollars. The minister announced that 311,000 homes will be built during the first year.

53 people living in the 250-unit Rönesans residence in Antakya (Hatay) are still missing.

In the earthquake-affected Turkish provinces, about 40% of households live below the poverty line, compared to 32% nationwide. It is estimated that this rate can rise to more than 50%.

