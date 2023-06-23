How earthquakes are measured – KTVZ





By Jennifer Gray, CNN meteorologist

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN) – Measuring earthquakes is not an easy task, given that they strike suddenly and sometimes on a global scale.

When the Earth’s crust suddenly shifts, an earthquake occurs, with energy radiated in the form of seismic waves and vibration sometimes caused by people, buildings, and infrastructure.

Seismic waves and factors related to the shifting ground determine the magnitude of an earthquake, as measured by 10 on the scale most commonly used to describe earthquakes.

How strong the shaking is felt is the intensity of the earthquake, as measured on a scale that uses Roman numerals to assign categories based on damage assessment and people’s observations.

Here’s what the metrics say:

Measurement of earthquake intensity

Scientists largely use the earthquake magnitude scale to classify the strength and magnitude of earthquakes in a way that is more accurate than the long-used Richter scale, says the USGS.

This measure of how much moment is based on the earthquake’s “seismic moment,” which accounts for how far the Earth’s crust has moved in the earthquake, the size of the area along the crustal fault and the force required to overcome friction at that spot, along with the seismic waves that the shift creates.

The amount of moment will be greater if there is more friction and shifting over a longer distance. Seismic waves are measured with seismometers, which use a pendulum attached to a spring that moves with the shaking of the ground, producing a type of graph called a seismogram.

The magnitude is ordered through 10, with each increment of the integer equaling 32 times the energy released.

Measurement of earthquake intensity

Earthquake intensity is measured using the modified Mercalli intensity scale, or MMI scale.

It measures the strength of an earthquake’s shaking at specific locations around the epicenter – a spot on the Earth’s surface directly above the earthquake’s underground origin.

The MMI scale uses Roman numerals I through X (1 through 10) to determine the intensity of an earthquake based on structural damage assessments and reports from monitors.

Intensity is important because topography, depth, location, and many other factors play an important role in the devastation an earthquake can cause.

