Second quake in two days to hit East Tennessee, northeast of Knoxville





Today’s earthquake hit the orange dot inside the concentric colored circles. Photo: USGS

For the second time in two days, an East Tennessee earthquake struck northeast Knoxville. Today’s earthquake struck approximately 15 miles northeast of yesterday. According to the USGS, today’s quake struck nearly 24 hours after yesterday’s 10:26 a.m. quake at 10:27 a.m. today. A relatively weak magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck at a depth of 7.4 km. This is in contrast to yesterday’s earthquake, which had a magnitude of 2.6 and a depth of 15.6 km. While yesterday’s earthquake struck between Knoxville and Morristown, today it occurred between Mascot and Rutledge.

Earthquake hazards are possible in large areas of the United States. The earthquake hazard map shows peak ground accelerations with a 2 percent probability of exceeding them in 50 years, for a rock-solid location. The map illustrates such risks and is based on the most recent USGS models for the contiguous United States (2018), Hawaii (1998), and Alaska (2007). Photo: USGS

No injuries or damage were reported from either earthquake. Only a few people used the phrase “Did you feel it?” Reporting tool on the USGS website to report tremors from these earthquakes.

In the past 30 days, twelve earthquakes have struck nearby in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina; Yesterday was the second strongest event in that group, the strongest being a 3.2-magnitude event that struck near West Canton, North Carolina, on June 4. Today’s earthquake was slightly weaker than yesterday’s.

However, activity in eastern Tennessee appears to be independent of the more frequent activity affecting the western part of the state, near the New Madrid seismic area. The New Madrid Seismic Zone, or NMSZ for short, has a violent history that experts say will repeat itself, though no one is sure when. The New Madrid earthquake area has had 38 earthquakes in the last 30 days and only 4 in the last week.

Dec. 16 marks the anniversary of the first of three major earthquakes that struck the United States during the winter of 1811-1812, a violent time in the region’s earthquake history that scientists say will repeat again.

While the West Coast of the United States is well known for its seismic faults and powerful earthquakes, not many are aware that one of the largest earthquakes to ever hit the country actually occurred near the Mississippi River. On December 16, 1811, at about 2:15 a.m., a powerful 8.1-magnitude earthquake rocked northeastern Arkansas in what is now known as the New Madrid seismic zone. The earthquake was felt across much of the eastern United States, shaking people out of bed in places like New York City, Washington, D.C., and Charleston, South Carolina. The ground shook for an incredible 1-3 minutes in areas hit hard by the earthquake, such as Nashville, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky. The ground movements were so violent near the epicenter that liquefaction occurred, as dirt and water were thrown dozens of feet into the air. President James Madison and his wife, Dolly, felt the earthquake in the White House while church bells rang in Boston because of the shaking there.

Comparison of the extent of damage between a moderate earthquake in the New Madrid area (1895, magnitude 6.8), and a similar event in Los Angeles (1994, magnitude 6.7). yellow indicates where the vibration is felt; Red indicates at least minor damage to buildings and their contents. Photo: USGS

But the earthquakes did not end there. From December 16, 1811 through March, 1812, more than 2,000 earthquakes were reported in the central Midwest with 6,000-10,000 earthquakes located in “Bothell,” Missouri where the New Mexico seismic zone is centered.

The second major shock, of magnitude 7.8, occurred in Missouri weeks later on January 23, 1812, and the third, of magnitude 8.8, struck on February 7, 1812, along the Reelfoot Fault in Missouri and Tennessee.

Major earthquakes and severe aftershocks caused significant damage and some loss of life, although the lack of scientific tools and news gathering in that era was unable to capture the full scale of what really happened. In addition to the vibrations, earthquakes have also been responsible for triggering unusual natural phenomena in the area: earthquake lights, seismic hot water, and seismic smog.

Residents in the Mississippi Valley reported seeing lights flashing from the ground. Scientists believe that this phenomenon was “seismic luminescence”. This light is created when quartz crystals are compressed into the ground. The “earthquake lights” were turned on during initial earthquakes and strong aftershocks.

Since 1974, there have been more than 4,000 earthquakes near the New Madrid seismic zone. Scientists believe that a major earthquake here in the future is not a matter of if but of when. Photo: USGS

The water flowing into the air from the land, or the nearby Mississippi River, was also unusually warm. Scientists speculate that the resulting intense vibration and friction heated the water, similar to the way a microwave oven stimulates molecules to vibrate and generate heat. Other scientists believe that as the quartz crystals contracted, the emitted light also helped heat the water.

During strong earthquakes, the sky was so dark that residents claimed that the lit lamps did not help to illuminate the area; They also said that the air smelled bad and it was hard to breathe. Scientists speculate that this “seismic smog” was caused by dust particles rising from the surface, combining with warm water particles bouncing off in the cold winter air. The result was a steamy, dusty cloud that covered the areas dealing with the earthquake.

The February earthquake was so severe that boaters on the Mississippi River reported that the water flow there was reversed for several hours.

The area is still seismically active and scientists believe that another strong earthquake will affect the area again at some point in the future. Unfortunately, the science is not mature enough to know whether this threat will arrive next week or in 50 years. Either way, given the large population of the New Madrid seismic zone compared to the sparsely populated area in the early 19th century, and the tens of millions living in an area that would experience large earthquakes, there could be significant loss of life and property when a large earthquake strikes. Post here again in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weatherboy.com/second-earthquake-in-2-days-hits-eastern-tennessee-northeast-of-knoxville/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos