This kid from Calgary ran the 10k 10 times to raise money for earthquake relief | condition

Izmir Kassam’s age reached the tenth of February. It was on the same day that a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing millions more.

When Izmir, who lives in Calgary, Alberta, learned of the disaster, he wanted to help.

Izmir loves to run. So he and his father came up with a plan. Izmir will walk 10 kilometers 10 times to collect donations for earthquake victims.

The ten runs represent Izmir at the age of 10.

It added up to 100 km between February and June. Izmir finished the last 10 km on 10 June.

His efforts helped raise more than $18,000 for the Turkey-Syria Humanitarian Coalition’s emergency response campaign.

“I really wanted to help and raise money and feel very proud of what I’ve done,” Ezmir told CBC Kids News.

The first 10K race was in Izmir as a fundraiser in February. (Photo courtesy of Shams Kassam)

Why did I run 100 km in Izmir?

Izmir’s family is not Turkish, but it is named after a city in Türkiye. He said he feels a special attachment to the area because of his name.

But that connection isn’t the only reason he wants to help. He said he was excited after seeing the earthquake coverage on the news and realizing how many people were affected.

Even months after the earthquake, millions of people in Turkey and Syria still need help.

People are still recovering, and affected areas need to be rebuilt, according to the Humanitarian Coalition.

Workers demolish a building damaged in the February 6 earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, on June 15. The area is still recovering from the disaster. (Photo credit: Omar Hajj Kaddour/AFP/Getty Images)

Ezmir said that when running was hard, he thought about why he did it.

“Sometimes I get tired, but then I remind myself of all these people I’m helping and keep the pressure on.”

The organization he was raising money for praised his efforts.

“Izmir has given us a wonderful example of the difference one person can make to help others in their time of need,” Richard Morgan, Executive Director of the Humanitarian Coalition, said via email.

I had the last 10 thousand support from classmates and the Turkish community

For the final round, Izmir’s father and volunteers from the Canadian Turkish Islamic Cultural Center in Calgary helped plan an event.

They also found sponsors to help fund the event, including making matching T-shirts for supporters.

About 30 Izmir fans cheered and ran with him part of the way.

Izmir’s final run was supported by his mentor, some of his colleagues and members of the Turkish community. (Photo courtesy of Shams Kassam)

Among these supporters was Kim Forge, an İzmir teacher, and some of his classmates.

Forge told CBC Kids News that the Izmir school and class have been very supportive of his efforts in the past few months.

“All the kids were excited about it,” said Forgy.

“So it was very interesting to see that kind of thing come to fruition.”

Izmir said that having this support helped motivate him.

“I was really happy because so many people came and ran with me.”

