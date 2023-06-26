CARE and the International Rescue Committee are calling for the UN Security Council to renew a critical resolution on cross-border aid for Syria





NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 – CARE and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) hosted a joint briefing to call for the renewal of a critical UN Security Council resolution on cross-border aid to northwest Syria, which expires on July 10. At a time when 90% of the 4.5 million people in northwest Syria need humanitarian aid to survive. Across Syria, 15.3 million Syrians are in humanitarian need, and only 11.6% of the Syrian Humanitarian Response Plan is being funded, nearly six months after deadly earthquakes devastated the northwest region of the country.

Advocating for the UN, Andrea Sweeney, IRC Chair, said, “The IRC is calling on the UN Security Council to re-authorize cross-border assistance for another 12 months minimum. Syrians need and deserve decisions based on humanitarian imperatives, not political considerations. These are people, not pieces.” Chess It has been four months since two major earthquakes and more than 9,000 aftershocks struck northern Syria and southern Turkey, killing 5,900 and injuring more than 10,000. An estimated 2.7 million people have been displaced in Syria, and almost everyone in northwest Syria has been affected by the earthquake in some way. While the news has faded, the impact of the earthquake on Syrians has not changed, and it will take many months if not years to address the damage it caused.

“False arguments that aid can now be delivered across conflict lines from areas controlled by the Government of Syria have been emphasized, despite evidence to the contrary and persistent assurances from the Secretary-General that there is currently no viable alternative to cross-border aid that will match the scope and scale Assistance provided through this mechanism. There was no justification for restricting assistance. The UN Security Council discussion should be about expanding, not contracting, humanitarian access. In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, the only crossing point authorized by the UN Security Council was Bab al-Hawa , out of service due to the destructive roads used to transport aid, highlighting the risk of having only one official UN crossing.The scale-up of the response has been supported by an emergency agreement between the Syrian government and the UN to open two additional crossing points.However, these agreements are contextual, bilateral and short-lived. The term does not provide stable access, nor does it diminish the need for the UN Security Council to re-authorize the cross-border mechanism and access via Bab al-Fawa for at least another 12 months.

“It is critical to remember that the entire humanitarian response in northern Syria is underpinned by the UN Security Council mechanism, without which more than a million could lose their only source of food, NGOs would lose access to funding, and lose access to the UN supply chain for vaccines and coordination structures that It maintains an independent and safe response in all regions of Syria.For Syrians, this means not knowing whether or not they will get their next meal, diabetics struggling to get insulin, and children not receiving vaccinations that would keep them healthy and prevent them from dying of Diseases that are entirely preventable. As the Secretary-General has made clear, reaching all Syrians in need by the shortest route is not a political option. It is a humanitarian and moral imperative. The Council must show that it is not willing to put politics above people’s lives. Its mission is to protect civilians, not be the proximate cause of suffering and loss of life.”

“Everyone, from the international community, to NGOs, to the local community knows the importance of the cross-border mechanism. Losing it will only add fuel to the fire of this humanitarian catastrophe,” said Abdelkader, head of the International Rescue Committee’s Protection and Rule of Law team in Syria. We cannot even fathom how a decision can be taken against people who have already been suffering for more than 12 years.The communities we work with cannot understand why the international community would increase their distress by closing off a major lifeline to survival when we know there is no alternative. It will have dire consequences.”

Tariq, an IRC client, an internally displaced person living in northwest Syria with his family of 6: “The impact on me and my community will be very great. We don’t have resources in this area like natural or financial resources. There is no other path that can lead To meet our needs like resolution.”

“Behind this decision, there are hundreds of thousands of real people who will feel the effects of a UN Security Council decision to renew or not. More than 5,5055 miles from New York, Idlib will continue to be affected,” said Tanya Evans, the International Rescue Committee’s country director in Syria. The people we support, and indeed many of our Syrian staff and partners, are simply terrified at the prospect of losing access to the assistance that helps them keep their families alive, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in February. International aid has been providing aid in Syria since 2012, and in many respects such assistance has never been so complex. The devastation caused by the earthquakes has strained these already vulnerable communities and the humanitarian response. In the aftermath of the earthquakes, many people outside the camps are left homeless. Shelter as more than 10,500 buildings collapsed across Idlib and northern Aleppo governorates.Today some 1.9 million people still live in camps or self-settled sites in squalid conditions, often with limited or no access to health services, clean water or electricity. At such a vulnerable time, any disruption to the humanitarian response, any restriction of aid is unimaginable – it could mean more loss of life, more suffering.”

We are also deeply concerned about what the removal of cross-border assistance might mean for communities’ ability to access a full range of vital healthcare services. The cross-border mechanism authorized by the Security Council is essential to ensuring delivery of vaccines, early warning, monitoring of disease outbreaks and access to medicines. In northwest Syria, at least 55 additional health facilities were damaged in the earthquake with 15 health facilities suspending their activities. This came on top of an already very fragile health system, where a third of hospitals and nearly half of primary healthcare centers inside Syria were not functioning even before the earthquake. While suspected cholera cases continue to rise, we are extremely concerned about any potential disruption to the response or cutting off access to health care supplies and services provided across the border.”

“Humanitarian needs in northwest Syria were acute even before the devastating earthquakes in February,” said Thomas Bamforth, Assistant Country Director for CARE in Turkey. “Vulnerable communities in northwest Syria have experienced multiple displacements in the past due to conflict. More than 60% of the area’s population are internally displaced people, many of whom have been re-displaced by the earthquake.An upcoming UN Security Council resolution on cross-border aid into northwest Syria from Turkey will have huge implications for the ability of humanitarian actors to respond to the scale of needs of communities already struggling to survive, especially women and girls.Losing permission to use at least one border crossing to deliver aid into northwest Syria would mean the loss of the UN operation on which 50 to 80 percent of the humanitarian assistance delivered depends, as well as the ability to respond appropriately to needs.” Borders for at least 12 months will be vital to continue serving the goal repeatedly expressed in the six-month resolutions, including the current one, which is to expand humanitarian activities necessary to restore access to basic services and early recovery projects that help people regain their livelihoods. their living. There are issues that cannot be addressed simply by parcel and truck delivery or a short time frame determined by a decision, such as investing in women’s self-reliance and inclusive participation in the community setting, or ensuring women and girls have access to basic sexual and reproductive health services.

“Cross-border and cross-border modalities should not be seen as competing modalities and an increase in one should not indicate a decrease in the need for the other. Pitting one access modality against the other by circumstance leads to the politicization of humanitarian access. Given the scale of needs in Syria and shifting constraints Continuing on access, all access must remain available and must be increased for principled humanitarian assistance.”

For media enquiries, please email Sulafa Elshami at CARE (English and Arabic), Hope Arcuri (English) or Elias Abuata (Arabic) at the International Rescue Committee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.care.org/news-and-stories/press-releases/care-and-irc-call-for-unsc-renewal-of-critical-syria-cross-border-aid-resolution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos