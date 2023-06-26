Earthquake-hit municipality faces backlash over shelter removal decision – Veseh Kozdan





Photo: Tents are erected in the yard of Defne Uğur Memku [Vecih Cuzdan/bianet]

Click to read the article in Turkish

Public outrage ensued in the southern province of Hatay when the municipality of Dafne sent an official letter to local neighborhood officials (the mehtar), declaring that tents, containers and prefabricated buildings erected in public areas after the devastating earthquakes of February 6 are and will be illegal. Demolition.

According to the June 21, 2023 message from the Daphne Municipal Police Department, shelters erected in public spaces after the 3-month state of emergency, which ended on May 9, are now illegal and will be demolished immediately with bulldozers. , according to Article 18 of Law No. 775 on Cottages (gecekondu).

However, after intense reactions on social media, the local authorities issued a statement saying, “The information that the tents have been removed is incorrect. The ongoing works aim to prevent the illegal construction of temporary homes and businesses on public lands.”

The official letter sent from the Municipality of Dafni to the local officials

Not even one tent has been removed

In an interview with Bianet, the Mayor of Defne, Ibrahim Guzel, gave some clarifications about the controversial content of the letter, explaining that the tents and containers erected by citizens whose homes were demolished on public lands were not removed.

“We have not allowed anyone to occupy municipal lands, be it reinforced concrete or steel construction. … We have not even removed a single tent before us. What does this official rhetoric include? Some people are pouring concrete here, building houses and businesses. We don’t Let them,” Mayor Expalins.

We are alone against permanent structures.

In response to whether the decision includes temporary structures erected by civil society organizations following the earthquake, Guzel said:

“We haven’t said anything about those. We are only against permanent structures. We don’t allow public property to be confiscated. These places belong to the whole public, and I can’t give them away or allow construction. Otherwise, what should I do? During this time, I say, a citizen pitches a tent or puts up a container for shelter.” I cannot and will not do that to a citizen whose house has already been destroyed.”

Ibrahim Guzel, Mayor of Defne

Life here never returns to normal.

Guzel confirmed that life has not returned to normal in the city after the earthquakes that destroyed large areas of southern and southeastern Turkey, as well as parts of northern Syria.

“Life does not return to normal here, it cannot return to normal. Go visit the neighborhoods that were lively before the earthquake, such as Armutlu, Sumerler, Electric and Akdeniz. There is not even a single light. All the buildings have tax revenues in them,” the mayor said. The municipality has disappeared because of the earthquake.

“The income collected is only enough for employees… We have no income. The municipality is also a victim of an earthquake, and I’m trying to explain it. We were forgotten. At first, there was a lot of aid coming in, fortunately. But now, it’s all stopped. Guzel expressed we left to ourselves.”

Sommerler neighborhood in the center of Defne [Photo: Vecih Cuzdan/bianet]

(VC/WM)

