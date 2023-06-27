More than 70,000 illegal homes are built annually in the Dominican Republic, exposing them to earthquakes.





Santo Domingo: Hector O’Reilly, president of the Dominican Society of Seismology and Earthquake Engineering (Sodoseísmica), confirmed that the vulnerability of homes in the Dominican Republic is increasing every year. He revealed that nearly 70,000 homes are illegally constructed in the country annually. O Reilly shared this information while participating in the International Conference on Earthquakes and Vulnerabilities, organized by the Dominican College of Engineers, Architects and Surveyors (Codia) last weekend.

The head of Sodoseísmica obtained this data from the Ministry of Housing and census records from 2002 and 2010, the most recent surveys available. However, he cautioned that the accuracy of the data provided cannot be guaranteed until more reliable information is available, such as that from the national census conducted by the National Statistics Office in 2022.

O’Reilly added, “While we acknowledge that the situation is deteriorating over time, we now at least have an idea of ​​the scale of the problem.”

He stressed the importance of determining the total number of homes in the country and their locations, as well as the types of homes that have been constructed, to compare this information with the number of licenses granted to build official housing.

Hector O’Reilly explained that the Ministry of Housing, which is responsible for issuing building permits in the Dominican Republic, has issued 14,578 permits across the country from 2006 to the present. He pointed out that the year 2022 witnessed the largest number of licenses ever granted by the government, amounting to 1,560 licenses. “Last year saw the largest number of licenses issued in history,” he said.

The specialist explained that “the houses that are considered official are the only ones that have licenses,” noting that this number does not necessarily correspond to the total number of houses in the country, as a project of 200 houses can have only one license.

A building permit is required to specify the legal, structural, architectural, sanitary, electrical and physical conditions necessary for the implementation of any project.

O Reilly stressed the importance of implementing some technical solutions already used in other countries, such as assessing homes and designing their adaptations, as well as establishing controls on the sale of building materials to ensure their quality.

He suggested offering training courses and distributing informational brochures explaining correct construction techniques and enabling safe self-construction practices.

