“Political earthquake” – AfD scores historic victory in Thuringia, scores first district manager





Written by Denise Albert via News Remix,

The German political establishment reacts with great anxiety and makes various threats about the democratic results in favor of the AfD…

Alternative for Deutschland’s (AfD) candidate Robert Sisselmann won the second round of elections in Sonneberg, Thuringia, on Sunday, becoming the first politician from the party to hold a leadership position in the region. The victory was touted as a historic victory for the party at a time when it sees record support from the population and routinely polls between 19 and 20 percent in nationwide polls.

Sesselmann defeated incumbent CDU candidate Jürgen Koper by a convincing margin.

Preliminary election results show Sisselmann receiving 52.8 percent of the vote and Cooper with 47.2 percent, according to German magazine Focus.

Although he did not achieve an outright majority in the first round, Sisselman won with 47 percent of the vote, making him the strong favorite to win in the second round.

The victory also comes despite an alliance of the Greens, Liberal Democrats, Left Party and Social Democrats (SPD) endorsing the CDU candidate and urging their voters to support him against the AfD. The German press also made the election a national issue, warning of a “threat to democracy” should the AfD win.

In his election campaign, the AfD candidate promised voters that he would tackle high inflation and the growing problem of immigration. Germany’s rural population and conservatives are increasingly dissatisfied with the current leadership, which could lead to a national rise for the AfD.

The AfD celebrated the victory on Twitter, writing: “Sonneberg has experienced a blue miracle: Robert Sesselmann is the first AfD district director in Germany. Congratulations and thanks to all the supporters and voters – they made history today!”

#Sonneberg witnessed his blue miracle: Robert #Sesselmann is the first area manager of #AfD in Germany. Congratulations and thanks to all the supporters and voters – they made history today! pic.twitter.com/ue5j5gf6u1

— AfD (@AfD) June 25, 2023

The German newspaper Junge Freiheit describes the victory as a “political earthquake”, but the German political establishment reacts with concern and threats.

Green Party leader Ricarda Lang described the region’s election result as “disturbing”.

“Now at the latest is the time – despite all the disagreements on this subject – all democratic forces must defend democracy together,” she said.

The result of the county election in #Sonneberg was shocking. And it is a warning to all democratic forces: at last, the time has come – despite all the differences on this issue – for all democratic forces to stand up for democracy together.

— Ricarda Lang (@Ricarda_Lang) June 25, 2023

Schleswig-Holstein’s SPD member of the Bundestag Ralf Stegner claimed the election had similarities to the Third Reich, writing: “Ninety years after the seizure of power and the onset of the Nazi dictatorship, the district of Sonneberg in southern Thuringia elected an extreme right-winger as district administrator.”

As Remix News recently reported, the AfD rose to an unprecedented 20 percent in a recent INSA poll, likely driven by a wide range of factors such as hyperinflation and Germany’s economic crisis, as well as the migration crisis. The INSA poll showed that 34 percent of voters describe themselves as “angry citizens”, and among AfD supporters 70 percent describe themselves in this way.

