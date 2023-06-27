



June 27, 2023 Vancouver, BC Natural Resources Canada

Across Canada, natural disasters such as floods, landslides, wildfires, and earthquakes are affecting the lives and livelihoods of thousands of Canadians. The Government of Canada, along with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners, is committed to working together to strengthen mitigation, preparedness and response efforts to natural disasters such as earthquakes and to ensure the safety of everyone who lives in vulnerable areas of Canada.

Today, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, announced funding for Tel Aviv University (TAU) to develop a program aimed at improving earthquake early warning (EEW) systems that include arrays of sensor stations. This announcement is part of a suite of initiatives by the Government of Canada to enhance the safety, security and resilience of Canada’s emergency preparedness infrastructure. Tel Aviv University was chosen for this project because it is the world leader in small-aperture seismic arrays that can improve EEW performance for transboundary and offshore events and is a responsible choice for the safety of Canadians, given Tel Aviv. Global leadership in this field.

Building on NRCan’s long history as a reliable source of earthquake information in Canada, NRC’s EEW system will provide earthquake notification through a network of sensors and alert systems for vulnerable areas across the country. The EEW system provides seconds to minutes of notice before strong shaking begins, and warnings that can help reduce injuries, deaths, and property losses.

The EEW system was developed by Tel Aviv University in collaboration with SeismicAI, an Israeli high-tech company that specializes in EEW technology. SeismicAI holds an exclusive license to the system and has successfully deployed and tested it all over the world. This project with Tel Aviv University aims to enhance the performance of EEW systems, particularly in coastal and border areas where it is difficult to deploy traditional EEW sensor station networks. These areas may face high seismic hazards, which requires customized approaches to ensure effective early warning.

The development of matrix-based EEW methodologies for use with the internationally used USGS EEW software system will help address the limitations faced by coastal and frontier regions, where traditional EEW sensor station networks are difficult to deploy. By incorporating Tel Aviv University methodologies, the improved EEW system may provide more comprehensive coverage and earlier alerts, allowing people in high-risk areas more time to take proactive measures, such as “landing, covering and holding on,” before a strong shaking from the earthquakes arrives.

Through integrated innovative technologies and methodologies, the enhanced EEW system will provide more accurate and timely alerts, enabling individuals, communities and critical infrastructure operators to take proactive measures and reduce the impact of seismic events.

