The World Bank approves $1 billion to Turkey to help restore rural homes and basic public services to people in earthquake-hit areas – Turkey





Washington, June 27, 2023 – The World Bank’s Board of Directors today approved $1 billion in financing to support Turkey’s efforts to restore basic public services and resilient rural housing in areas hit by catastrophic earthquakes earlier this year.

Türkiye’s earthquake recovery and reconstruction project will help restore health services; rebuild damaged or destroyed municipal infrastructure; and the repair and reconstruction of rural homes that were damaged or destroyed by the double earthquake that struck southern Turkey on February 6, 2023. The project’s activities will cover the 11 provinces that suffered the most earthquake damage, which are home to about 14 million people.

The February 2023 earthquakes killed more than 50,000 people, displaced more than 3.3 million, and damaged or destroyed more than 800,000 buildings. It was the biggest disaster to hit the country in more than 80 years.

The World Bank has been accompanying Turkey since the day of the earthquakes to share our experience and expertise in disaster risk management and reconstruction after natural disasters. We know very well that the efforts to recover from this massive destruction will take several years and will require significant resources. And on this journey, we will be with Turkey to help rebuild the affected communities,” said Humberto Lopez, World Bank Country Director for Turkey.

The Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE) report, implemented by the World Bank shortly after the earthquakes occurred, estimated direct damage at $34 billion. Of this, residential buildings accounted for more than half of the total physical damage, non-residential buildings (such as health facilities, schools, government buildings, and private sector buildings) accounted for nearly 30%, and infrastructure (including roads, power, and water supplies) nearly 20%.

The Turkey Earthquake Recovery and Reconstruction Project is the largest single financing package the World Bank has extended to Turkey. It is part of a comprehensive package of World Bank support that targets rebuilding rural infrastructure and housing, restoring public services, economic recovery and restoring livelihoods. The project activities will also enhance resilience to future seismic and climatic hazards, sustainability, inclusiveness, and energy efficiency.

The main components of the project are:

Restoration of municipal infrastructure and services, which will include the rehabilitation and rebuilding of critical municipal infrastructure and facilities such as water, storm water drainage, solid waste management facilities, and municipal fire stations, as well as the replacement of emergency response equipment and vehicles for municipal services. (such as firefighting and rescue vehicles, solid waste collection vehicles). More than 3.1 million people are expected to benefit from the restoration of these services.

Restoration of health services will focus on restoring health services to people affected by the earthquake. This will include the installation of prefabricated primary health care facilities to replace collapsed or damaged primary health care buildings as well as the deployment of mobile clinics to reach scattered rural settlements and people living in tent settlements or prefabricated container homes. Medical equipment will also be provided to support the functioning of new, prefabricated emergency hospitals and existing hospitals not only in the quake-affected areas but also in districts that have received a large influx of displaced people and transferred patients. These activities are expected to restore access to health services for nearly 3 million people.

Rural Housing Reconstruction and Revitalization will finance the disaster-resistant reconstruction of 2,000 collapsed or damaged farmhouses, which will house about 7,000 people, and buildings vital to rural livelihoods, such as cattle pens, as well as the repair or rebuilding of basic infrastructure and social facilities in affected villages. “As millions of earthquake survivors remain in shelters and temporary housing, this project focuses on the most urgent needs with the most positive impact on people affected by the earthquake. In addition, all reconstruction and repair work will ensure resilience to natural and related disasters. climate in the future.

The World Bank is an important and reliable partner for Turkey in disaster risk management, municipal infrastructure, housing and health. Other projects funded by the World Bank currently under implementation include the Turkey Earthquake, Flood and Forest Fire Emergency Reconstruction Project to support green and resilient reconstruction in disaster-affected municipalities in 2020 and 2021; the Disaster and Climate Resilient Cities Project that supports resilient housing and municipal infrastructure in vulnerable cities; The School Disaster Risk Management Project and the Seismic Resilience and Energy Efficiency Project that enhance the resilience of schools and public buildings, respectively, and the Health Systems Strengthening and Support Project to improve primary and secondary prevention of non-communicable diseases.

The World Bank is working with other development partners to coordinate support for reconstruction and recovery efforts in Turkey.

Press Release No.: 2023/ECA/137

Contacts

In Ankara: Tunya Celasin +90-312-4598343 [email protected]

In Washington: Indira Chand +1 (202) [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/world-bank-approves-1-billion-turkiye-help-restore-rural-homes-and-essential-public-services-people-earthquake-hit-areas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos