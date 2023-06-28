Brunello Cucinelli restores a ruined 13th-century Italian village – Rob Report





Brunello Cucinelli picks up where he left off with an epic renovation project in Italy.

Six years ago, the Italian fashion label launched a study in connection with the rebuilding and modernization of the 13th-century Umbrian village of Castelluccio di Norcia, before it was halted by the pandemic. The medieval site was badly damaged in 2016 by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the Apennines in central Italy. At least 241 people were killed in the natural disaster and local towns were destroyed. The study resumed and then concluded last year. Now, the Brunello Foundation and Federica Cucinelli have unveiled plans to restore “the whole community anew.”

Castelluccio di Norcia after the 2016 earthquake. Getty Images / Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

Renowned Italian designer and architect Massimo De Vico Valani diligently studied archive documents and on-site surveys to understand the historical and artistic significance of the urban area where Castelluccio stands as a fulcrum. The Cucinelli Foundation has already done similar work in Umbria before. The team has spent 25 years restoring the village of Solomeo and the surrounding hills that are home to Cucinelli and his family and his brand’s headquarters and workshops.

For Castelluccio, the team plans to renovate the main square and church first. The Church of Santa Maria Assunta was particularly badly hit by the earthquake and only a cape remains. The Foundation plans to completely rebuild the site with the help of De Vico Valani and the specialists and technicians of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage. The village will also be home to a new open-air theater intended as a “symbolic place for culture,” according to the foundation.

Plan of the restored Umbrian village by Cochinelli. Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

It seems nothing will look out of place either. The team will reportedly use traditional building techniques and decorative elements in keeping with the existing structures and the overall period. In fact, the foundation says it considered environmental protection standards formulated in the 1930s by Italian architect Gustavo Giovannoni to ensure the historic site was appropriately updated.

“The project aims to donate towards a future inspired by human sustainability, and an effort to make a major contribution of beauty to humanity that will enliven the centuries to come,” Cucinelli said in a statement. “My dream is for Castelluccio to be reborn exactly as it was before the earthquake, and this idea that we are committed to realizing is a tribute to its extraordinary beauty, its long history and its peaceful, hardworking and generous population.”

All hail the king of cashmere.

