An update on WFP’s response to the global hunger crisis





The WFP USA Spring 2023 Impact Statement provides a snapshot of the global hunger crisis and how the United Nations World Food Program continues to respond. The report summarizes major events from January to May, including earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The state of hunger in the world today

Today, 345 million people suffer from severe hunger. Of this group, 43 million people in 53 countries are on the brink of famine and about 343,000 people are in famine-like conditions in Burkina Faso, Mali, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.

This deterioration in global food security is driven by multiple factors including conflict, the effects of the climate crisis and price hikes. While global food prices have fallen somewhat in recent months, they are still rising by at least 15% in 72 countries, and inflation is reaching triple digits in countries such as Lebanon, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

We know that solving world hunger requires more than just food. In addition to emergency food assistance, the United Nations World Food Program distributes cash, provides students with school meals and invests in climate solutions that strengthen communities’ resilience from unexpected shocks.

Photo: WFP/Hussam Al Saleh/2023

Abdu (right) with his 8-year-old brother Hassan in Aleppo, Syria. Their families received hot meals after the earthquake.

February 6 | The World Food Program responded immediately to the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria

On February 6, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey, near the Syrian border. 7.5 magnitude earthquake followed by hundreds of aftershocks. The earthquakes affected 15 million people in Türkiye and northwest Syria. Within hours of the disaster, the United Nations World Food Program was on the scene providing emergency food aid.

Since the earthquakes, the United Nations World Food Program has been able to reach 2.7 million people in both countries with hot meals, ready-to-eat emergency meals and family food kits.

Photo: WFP/Anastasia Honcharuk/2023

Nadia is a school chef in Kiev, Ukraine. Her secret to preparing nutritious meals is to cook with lots of love.

February 24 | A year later, the World Food Program continues to support those affected by the war in Ukraine

February 24 marks one year since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and the destruction of vital infrastructure. About 18 million Ukrainians need humanitarian assistance, and one in three families suffer from hunger.

At the request of the Government of Ukraine, the United Nations World Food Program re-established its presence inside the country in March 2022. Today, the United Nations World Food Program reaches nearly 3 million people each month. From working with local bakeries to distributing food in refugee centers in neighboring Moldova, the United Nations World Food Program continues to provide food to Ukrainians in times of need.

Photo: WFP/Sadeq Nasiri/2022

In 2022, the United Nations World Food Program will reach 23 million people in Afghanistan – half of them women.

March 8 | The World Food Program celebrates International Women’s Day

Women are disproportionately affected by hunger: 60% of the 345 million people worldwide who face extreme hunger are women and girls. That’s why the United Nations World Food Program works to ensure that women and girls have equal access to food and economic opportunity. Each year, more than half of the people reached by the United Nations World Food Program are women and girls. From food assistance to business coaching, we’re working to bridge the gender nutritional gap.

~

Download the full Spring 2023 Impact Statement to read about other highlights of the year.

