Residents relive the tremors that occurred late at night as the Phitsanulok and Phichit earthquakes (VIDEO)

Early this morning, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake caused tremors in Phitsanulok and Phichit districts. The Thai Meteorological Department said the quake occurred at 12.17 am, with the Bang Krathom district in Phitsanulok identified as the epicenter. The earthquake was detected at a depth of 5 km below the Earth’s surface.

The earthquake witnessed residents from several areas within the provinces. Quick to spread their experiences, locals took to social media to share personal accounts and safety tips, which led to the hashtag #earthquake on popular Twitter charts. Many residents expressed concern about the intensity of the quake, describing it as overwhelmingly strong and lasting for about three rounds, leaving many afraid to sleep.

A social media user who goes by the name Prach Sudsawad shared a video from the CCTV camera inside the Frosts – Soft Serve & Smoothie located in Phichit, showing the strong vibrations set off by the seismic activity. Soodsawad noted that the tremor, as recorded in the ice cream shop located inside a mall, was far from being moderate, with a magnitude of 4.7, KhaoSod reported.

On the subject matter, there were calls for the government or the responsible authorities to establish an effective system to provide immediate alerts for emergencies similar to foreign countries. They claimed that while such incidents may not be frequent, it was necessary to provide the public with immediate alerts.

Earthquakes are not a new phenomenon for Phitsanulok. Notably, these natural events regularly make headlines and continually spark discussions about how authorities should handle public alerts during unexpected emergencies.

Last week, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded, originating just 10 kilometers below the Earth’s surface in Myanmar’s southern coastal region, 289 kilometers southwest of Phop Phra district in Thailand’s Tak Province, according to the Meteorological Department’s seismological department. thai. to divide.

The seismic event was felt in both Nonthaburi and Bangkok, with individuals in tall buildings particularly aware of the tremors. Fortunately, no human or material losses were reported as a result of the earthquake. To read more, click here.

