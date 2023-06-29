Researchers have deciphered the origins of the prehistoric Eurasian earthquake





A team led by the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has succeeded in determining the age and formation process of the East Anatolian Rift, a large fault line in Turkey. This fault played a role in the formation of the Anatolian tectonic plate and was responsible for two devastating earthquakes in February 2023.

While this study does not provide insights into predicting future earthquakes, it does provide valuable information about the history of seismic activity in the region. By understanding the length of time a region has been prone to earthquakes and how these powerful events have shaped the landscape over time, geologists can make informed decisions regarding infrastructure and residential development.

2 View the gallery

Explanation of Anatolia’s error

(Illustration: Shutterstock)

The paper was published in Geology, a peer-reviewed journal focused on the study of terrestrial geosciences, published by the Geological Society of America.

Frankly speaking, when the huge tectonic plates that make up the Earth’s surface move, they create cracks known as rifts. As these plates shift, pressure builds up, and when that pressure is released, it results in the earthquakes that we feel on Earth’s surface.

“There are a lot of plate tectonics in the world,” explained Donna Whitney, lead author of the paper and McKnight Distinguished Professor in the NH Winchell College of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Minnesota.

She said, “They changed their shape, size, and location over time, but we rarely see a single shape. The Anatolian Plate formed recently in the geological sense, so the processes that formed are easier for us to deduce from the study of geology. There has been a lot of controversy about the age of the Anatolian Plate and the East Rift Anatolia, but we were able to show with our data that it likely formed five million years ago.”

Whitney and her team began examining the Anatolian Plate in 2011 when they noticed that the middle part of the plate, which is not normally active, was showing signs of deformation, similar to what happens at plate edges. Then, about five million years ago, there was a major shift. From that point on, most of the plate’s motion was concentrated in two major faults that cause powerful earthquakes: the North Anatolian Rift and the East Anatolian Rift.

“Knowing the seismic history of this region is really important for anticipating disasters related to the way people interact with the landscape,” said Whitney. “We can’t predict when an ‘X’ earthquake will happen on this fault at a particular time, but we can get a sense of past fault activity, how massive the events were, and how much the fault movement affected the landscape. We need to understand these structures because people live near them, and there infrastructure nearby.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ynetnews.com/health_science/article/rj4dseod2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos