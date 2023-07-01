“Big News” – Cryptocurrencies are now preparing for a huge $27 trillion earthquake after Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana and Litecoin Price Pump





The prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies have skyrocketed this year due to a myriad of different surprising factors.

Subscribe now to Forbes’s CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor and successfully navigate the bitcoin and cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin has doubled from its late 2022 lows, surging to more than $30,000 per bitcoin and lifting the price of other top 10 altcoins BNB BNB, XRP XRP, cardano, dogecoin and solana. The increase saw $300 billion added to the combined market this year.

Now, the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock BLK — which looks after about $10 trillion on behalf of clients — has sparked a flood of US bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications that have a combined $27 trillion in assets under management.

In times of crisis you need updated information the most! Subscribe now for your FREE CryptoCodex – a daily newsletter for cryptocurrency traders, investors, and enthusiasts that will keep you ahead of the market

More Forbes $4 Trillion Bitcoin and Ethereum Boom Revealed by ‘Seasonal Surge’ Crypto Price Prediction

The cryptocurrency market has been ignited by the BlackRock app for instant bitcoin trading… [+] Fund (ETF), which boosts the price of bitcoin, ethereum, BNB, XRP, solana, cardano and dogecoin.

AFP via Getty Images

“Many of the largest financial institutions in the United States are actively working to provide access to bitcoin and more,” CoinShares chief strategy officer Meltem Demirors tweeted along with a list of financial institutions, including Fidelity, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley MS and Goldman. Sachs, BNY Mellon, Invesco IVZ, and Bank of America BAC.

Fidelity is the latest financial giant to enter the race to be the first to market with a bitcoin spot ETF, on Thursday redecorating papers with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a so-called Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust it first proposed in 2021.

“Cryptocurrency markets enjoyed another positive week, with bitcoin holding near the peak of its $30,000 range,” Rachel Lane, decentralized derivatives founder SynFutures, said in emailed comments.

Subscribe now to CryptoCodex – your free daily cryptocurrency newsletter

MORE FORBESIMF Suddenly Flips Crypto as Wall Street Surges Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Cryptocurrency Prices By $200 Billion

Bitcoin has gone up this year but is still well below its peak in 2021. Ethereum and other… [+] Major altcoins BNB, XRP, cardano, dogecoin, litecoin, and solana also rose in 2023.

Forbes Digital Assets

Bitcoin’s comparative performance has improved against the broader cryptocurrency market, with no signs of a reversal. Meanwhile, altcoins saw modest gains last week followed by a more significant decline this week. Bitcoin is trading near medium-term highs, while Most altcoins are trading around 20% lower. Major altcoins such as solana SOL, polygon MATIC, polkadot, algorand ALGO have not regained their May levels.”

Lin pointed to derivatives data that showed an increase in trading activity, with open interest in bitcoin reaching $16 billion. Options open interest refers to 66% of calls down to 34%, with the most significant interest at the 35,000 and 32,000 call levels, which act as resistance if Bitcoin breaks above $30,000.

“Bitcoin dominance has reached a new yearly high of 52%. Bitcoin looks stronger than altcoins on the charts, and even ETH, which previously held up well against Bitcoin, is faltering,” Lin said, adding that “Bitcoin’s outperformance is due to Largely to the Bitcoin ETF. News.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2023/07/01/big-news-crypto-now-braced-for-a-huge-27-trillion-earthquake-after-bitcoin-ethereum-bnb-xrp-cardano-dogecoin-solana-and-litecoin-price-pump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos