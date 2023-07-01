Earthquake information: Light Mag. 3.0 earthquake – 25 km northeast of Nkowakowa, South Africa, on Saturday July 1, 2023 at 7:53 AM (GMT +2)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Mark useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

South Africa (32.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Vibration of Light (MMI IV): I heard the vibrations approaching the house, then I heard and felt them pass through and over me like a giant wave of energy and sound. I would say it was over 3 to 4 seconds.

Tzaneen (29.7 km from epicenter) [Map] / Soft shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I was sitting at the table. I heard a growl and then felt panicked and shaken. The sound was very clear with a loud rumble and then the rumbling faded as the vibration became weaker. The sound came first from the east.

Nkowankowa (23.6 km southwest from epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / clatter, vibration / 5-10 seconds

Letsitele (17.3 km from epicenter SW) [Map] / light vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Tzaneen, Limpopo, South Africa (30.8 km from epicenter) [Map] / light vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec

Tzaneen (31.8 km from epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, vibration / 5-10 seconds: weak vibration. I wasn’t sure at first! I felt it in Tzaneen

Epicenter (0.5 km southeast of epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / 5-10 seconds

Nkowankowa (24.5 km southwest from epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Nkowakowa, Mopani District Municipality, Limpopo (24.5 km from epicenter SW) [Map] / light vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec

16 Marwella Tzaneen (32.4 km from epicenter) [Map] / Soft shake (MMI IV) / Single side shake / 5-10 seconds: Watch a movie. comfortable.

Tzaneen (31.5 km from epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Felt window shake

Tzanin Dan Village (27.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Shake and roll / 30-60 seconds: I was at the funeral and we heard weird shaking and things were shaking

GA- KGAPANE (21.1 km WNW of epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

Tzaneen, Mopane District Municipality, Limpopo (30.3 km from epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Tzaneen, Limpopo, South Africa (31.9 km from epicenter) [Map] /light shaking (MMI IV)/ 1-2 s: In bed the bed was shaking and our glass doors

Losov, Tzaneen, Limpopo (24 km from epicenter) [Map] / soft vibration (MMI IV) / rumble, vibration / 2-5 seconds: a slight vibration, like a trick or a train is passing really close to you. Unsettled animals

Tzaneen, Limpopo, South Africa (31.7 km from epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV): Vibration and jerking. The curtains on the windows were trembling

Modjadjiskloof (29.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, vibration / 2-5 seconds: vibration

Cajapan (21.1 km west-northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: Yes my bed was shaking and everything in my room was shaking

Tzaneen, Mopane District Municipality, Limpopo (30.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Slight Shaking (MMI IV) / Vertical and Horizontal Swinging / 1-2 sec: It sounded like something big was on the roof, but the whole house was shaking.

Letsitele (20.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Tzaneen, Mopani District Municipality, Limpopo (35.3 km from WSW epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V): roar and vibration. Fossils went crazy before they were shaken.

Tzaneen (32.4 km from epicenter) [Map] /Very weak vibration (MMI II): Very weak vibration and rattling

Tarentalrad (18.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): A slight shaking was felt and a rumbling sound was heard.

Tzaneen (24.2 km from epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 10-15 seconds: Windows, floor, and bed were shaking (reported by our app)

Letsitele (8.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / Very short: loud noise outside and roof

Tzanine, limpopo / light rocking (MMI IV) / vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds

Makhubidung, Dr cn phatudi hospital / slight shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: rooftop sounds, roaring sounds and bed shaking

Tzanine/light tremolo (MMI IV)/clattering, shaking

Nkowankowa/mild shaking (MMI IV)/clattering, shaking

Lenyenye, tzaneen/weak vibration (MMI III)/clattering, shaking: It felt like a huge truck was passing by, but the room was shaking (reported by our app)

Show more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/7714974/quake-felt-Jul-1-2023-Near-Nkowakowa-Limpopo-South-Africa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos