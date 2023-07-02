Global earthquake report for Sunday, July 2, 2023





Sunday, July 2, 2023 20:20 20:20 PM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Earthquakes around the world exceeding 3 magnitude during the past 24 hours on July 2, 2023

Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 4 earthquakes 5.0+, 34 earthquakes 4.0+, 125 earthquakes 3.0+, 241 earthquakes 2.0+ (405 total) This report is updated hourly +: 34 earthquakes, grade 3+: 125 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 241 Earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher Total seismic energy estimate: 1.4 x 1015 joules (403 GWh, equivalent to 3.5 x 105 tons of TNT or 21.6 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world ( last 24 hours) #1: mag 6.9 S P, Tonga Sun, Jul 2, 2023 11:27 PM (GMT +13) – #2: mag 5.6 S P, 270 km south of Nuku’alofa, Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu Sunday , Jul 2, 2023 3:41 p.m. (GMT +13) – #3: mag 5.2 Indian Ocean, 270km SW of Padangsidimboan, North Sumatra, Indonesia Mon Jul 3, 2023 12:13 a.m. (GMT +6) – #4: MAG 5.0 Arequipa, Peru Sat, Jul 1, 2023 at 8:25 PM (GMT -5) – #5: MAG 5.0 SPT, Tonga Sunday, Jul 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM (GMT +13) – #6: MAG 4.9 S P Sun, Jul 2, 2023 at 5:27 PM (GMT +13) – #7: MAG 4.8 S P, New Zealand Mon Jul 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM (GMT +12) – #8: Mag 4.7 24km SW of Severomoisk, Republic of Buryatia, Russia Sun Jul 2, 2023 10:28 AM (GMT +8) – #9: Mag 4.7 Indian Ocean, 270km SW of Padangsidemboan, North Sumatra, Indonesia Monday Jul 3, 2023 12:32 AM (GMT +6) – #10: Mag 4.7 73km SSE of Puli, Portala Mongolia Zijizhou, Xinjiang, China Sun, Jul 2, 2023 8:49 PM (GMT +8) – Reported for earthquakes in Field No. 1: Mag 3.8 North Pacific Ocean, 23 miles south of Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, CA, USA – 955 reported Sunday, Jul 2, 2023 at 2:29 AM (GMT -7) – No. 2: mag 2.8km NE of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico – 39repSunday Jul 2, 2023 1:03am (GMT -7) – #3: mag 2.7 27mi N of Hillsboro, Washington County, Oregon, United States American – 16 reports Sat, Jul 1, 2023 at 10:24 PM (GMT -7) – #4: Mag 2.6 12 km W of Huercal Overa, Almeria, Andalusia, Spain – 14 reports Sun, Jul 2, 2023 at 4:40 AM ( GMT +2) – #5: mag 6.9 S P, Tonga – 13 reports Sunday, Jul 2, 2023 11:27 pm (GMT +13) – #6: mag 4.4 57 km NNE of New Imperial, Cañete Province, Lima Region , Peru – 10 reports Sun Jul 2, 2023 5:46 AM (GMT -5) – #7: MAG 2.0 N P, 21 miles S of Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, CA, USA – 8 reports Sun Jul 2 2023 2:36 AM (GMT -7) – #8: Mag 2.3 WM, 46 km N of Oran, Algeria – 7 reports Sunday, July 2, 2023 6:43 PM (GMT +0) – # 9: mag 4.1 42 km south of Grenada, Meta Department, Colombia – 4 reports Sunday, Jul 2, 2023 at 4:37 AM (GMT -5) – #10: mag 3.4 3.6 km northeast of Antakya, Antakya Ilcizi, Hatay, TURKEY – 4 reports Sunday July 2, 2023 at 1:16 PM (GMT +3) – #11: Mag 4.7 13km NE Bah Bah, Karaga, Philippines – 3 reports Sunday July 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM (GMT) +8) – #12: Mag 2.7 9.2km east of Sora, Province of Frosinone, Latium, Italy – 3 reports Sun Jul 2, 2023 1:13pm (GMT +2) – #13: Mag 3.3 north of Mindanao, 18km north of Wau , Philippines – 2 reports Sunday July 2, 2023 at 1:14 pm (GMT +8) – #14: Mag 4.8 24km SW of Severomoisk, Republic of Buryatia, Russia – 2 reports Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 10:28 am (GMT +8) – earthquake condition

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

