After Ajit Pawar jumps ship, Sanjay Raut says it’s not an ‘earthquake’, points to SLA rebel abolitionist cause in Sina





As Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Maharashtra government on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut said the swearing-in ceremony was held because Prime Minister Eknath Shinde and 16 others from the rebel SLA are in Senna will soon be disqualified.

Reut said that he does not consider the recent political developments in the country an “earthquake”. This process was ongoing and I mentioned that earlier. He claimed that these things must happen.

“Government will become unstable, thus this new support (NCP MLAs) has been taken. One engine (of government) is about to collapse and so another engine has been installed (in the form of Ajit Pawar). A new managing director.

In May, the Supreme Court delivered its ruling on the legal battle between the Senas and asked Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar to decide on disqualification proceedings against 16 MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, of the undivided Shiv Sena.

The Supreme Court’s Constitution Commission, while issuing its ruling on May 11, said it would not interfere with the disqualification proceedings against the 16 Sina MLAs pending before the Speaker. The council had said that the Speaker of the House of Representatives should make a decision on it within a “reasonable period”.

Last month, Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena (UBT) will approach the Supreme Court again if Narvikar does not take a decision to disqualify the 16 MLAs from Eknath Shinde led by Sena within 90 days. The Maharashtra State Assembly President has yet to start the proceedings of hearing the ineligibility pleas and has not issued notices to any of the MLAs yet.

The Chief Shiv Sena (UBT) commander further said that the current exemption is not stable. He added, “Even after getting the support of 165 MLAs if they need the support of Ajit Pawar and other MLAs, it means that as per the judgment of the Supreme Committee, the recalcitrant MLAs will soon be removed from Sena.”

Earlier in the day, Raut also tweeted that he had spoken with NCP President and Ajit Pawar’s uncle Sharad Pawar. He said: I am strong. We have the support of the people. We will rebuild everything again with Uddhav Thackeray. Yes, people will not tolerate this game for a long time.

