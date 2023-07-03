Türkiye Earthquake 2023 Humanitarian Response Overview, 25 June 2023 – Türkiye





Analysis of the situation between sectors

Humanitarian response activities continued in May and June, leading to the Flash Appeal ending on 17 May and the system-wide deactivation of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) on 24 May. With needs anticipated in some circumstances, humanitarian partners continued to complement the government’s efforts, providing targeted assistance to people with critical humanitarian needs. At the end of May, 5.4 million people had received at least one form of humanitarian aid in earthquake-affected areas, up from the 4 million people reached as of the end of April. In addition, humanitarian organizations have provided significant in-kind assistance to the government, taking advantage of government relief mechanisms and delivery systems. The increase in the number of people reached from previous reports has been attributed to ongoing humanitarian activities, as well as improvements in the joint activity reporting system.

The government has taken steps to organize temporary sites for those whose homes have been damaged, with efforts focused on reducing the number of formal and informal tent sites and relocation to container sites. Humanitarian partners try to plan and support when information on transfers becomes available; Through provincial authorities, through monitoring of transfers, or through requests from authorities to improve services or infrastructure at destination locations. Partners also continue to assist families living in tents in poorly serviced informal sites, and requests for rental assistance have outpaced requests for containers, according to the government.

While there was a high degree of compliance by the relocated residents, there was reluctance by some, for reasons including proximity to livelihoods; availability of services and infrastructure at the intended locations; potential separation from family or community; unwillingness to give up their homes and possessions (regardless of their condition); uncertainty about whether multiple transfusions are needed; lack of information in general; and concerns about freedom of movement.

Some residents are having difficulty renting properties, contesting the determination of damage to homes rated “non/low” damage (thus determining the types of government assistance offered), or are concerned about returning to homes because aftershocks continue, with deaths still occurring. It was recorded when unstable buildings collapsed. Shelter partners help relieve overcrowding in informal tented settlements by programming a range of assistance options (repair of lightly damaged shelters, cash assistance, provision of relief housing units/containers) with a focus on assisting the most vulnerable families with little or no access resources at all. or services and a very limited ability to self-recover.

Site improvements should be made in formal tented camps where relocations are underway, including those housing refugees, to improve access to key on-site services such as water, sanitation, electricity, waste collection and protection assistance, and to ensure agreed services and assistance are met. minimum standards.

There are currently a limited number of safe spaces for children, women and girls, as well as specialized individual protection interventions including cash for protection. The high risk of early and forced marriage and the high dropout rates of adolescent girls create challenges in early case prevention and the provision of specialized protection services. Facilities and services adapted for the elderly and people with disabilities are very limited, especially for people living in informal sites.

There are reports from partners of increased tensions between communities, increased risks of violence against women and girls due to the lack of privacy in tented settlements, deteriorating mental health, and health challenges posed by the increasingly hot weather, including dehydration and snake bites.

There is a need for HLP legal support, added to the uncertainty about the process of relocating informal sites, as well as the options available to refugees.

Timely information and transparency about resettlement processes is needed, to provide accountability to affected communities and to ensure that no one is left behind during this transition, in which the humanitarian needs of many continue. OCHA continues to engage with the government to ensure greater clarity of information.

