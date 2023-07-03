M4.6 earthquake awakens Eagle River





This morning’s M4.6 earthquake below Eagle River (Figs 1 and 2) at 6:47 a.m. woke many people in Eagle River, Anchorage, and throughout the Mat Su Valley. The tremor was reported as mild to moderate, with reports coming from Eagle River, Anchorage, Cheogiak, Wasilla, and as far away as the Kenai Peninsula in the south and Talkeetna in the north. The source of this event is similar to the 2018 M7.1 Anchorage earthquake: both were regular events caused by subduction of the Pacific Plate below Alaska.

The 2018 Anchorage earthquake released 1,000 times more energy than this morning’s event, but in 2018 we didn’t have very many seismometers in this area that could handle very strong shaking, which meant we had very few Direct measurements of how strong the ground was shaking in areas of strongest shaking at Mat Su and Eagle River. After the 2018 Anchorage event, we deployed several powerful motion sensors in Anchorage, Eagle River, and all over Mat Su. Through collaboration between the UAF’s Alaska Earthquake Center and the UAA’s Engineering Division, we have been able to install 7 new strong motion instruments (Fig. 3) at Mat-Su and Eagle River, in addition to 2 at Bethel that already allow us to measure the strong shaking. We can now calculate the peak acceleration of the Earth and the peak of the Earth’s motion in these regions. Our powerful ER02 motion sensor at Eagle River Fire Station 11 had the strongest vibration of any of our sensors for today’s event, with an initial ground acceleration of 14.64% of the gravitational acceleration. While this is considered a moderate acceleration, firefighters and those near them likely felt a good jolt.

How does this compare to the 2018 Anchorage event? Estimates for 2018 (again, we didn’t have powerful enough seismometers to get good direct measurements of the shaking) are likely about 3-5 times stronger than today’s event. What is important for this event is that we are now able to provide measured shaking values ​​rather than just estimates, and this allows us to see how different regions are shaking relative to each other. This information can then be used to improve the engineering of homes, buildings, and bridges.

