Earthquake information: moderate mag. 5.4 earthquake – Caspian Sea, 51km NE of Khachmaz, Khachmaz, Azerbaijan, on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 11:01 PM (GMT +3)





November 25, 2000 18:09 years ago

6.8

50km 176km / 109mi Ostrov Dash Zyrya, 15km south of Baku, AzerbaijanMore May 14, 1970 18:1253 yrs ago

6.7

15 km 238 km / 148 miles 38 km northwest of Dagestan, Russia

6.5

33 km 184 km / 115 miles Ostrov Dash Zyrya, 24 km south of Baku, AzerbaijanMore September 16, 1989 02:0534 years ago

6.5

55 km245km / 152mi126 km W of Turkmenbashi, Provincia de Balkan, Turkmenistan More Mar 6, 1986 00:0537 years ago

6.5

33 km244km / 152mi125 km W of Turkmenbashi, Balkan Provincia, Turkmenistan More Sep 17, 1989 00:5334 years ago

6.2

51 km269km / 167mi105 km W of Turkmenbashi, Provincia de Balkan, Turkmenistan More May 14, 1970 09:2053 years ago

6.1

13km 231km / 143mi 32km west of Dagestan, Russia

6.0

20 µ87km / 54mi3.6 km W of Gereykhanovskoye, Dagestan, Russia More January 27, 1963 19:3,560 years ago

5.7

46 km90km / 56mi47 km N of Sumqayit, Azerbaijan More Mar 21, 1956 04:5467 years ago

5.7

15 km118km / 73mi25 km NE of Ismayilli, Ismailli, Ismayilli Rayon, Azerbaijan More May 6, 1958 04:1565 years ago

5.6

15 km192km / 119mi24 km NE of Kaspiysk, Dagestan, Russia More Sep 4, 2015 04:498 years ago

5.4

10 km164km / 102mi7.5 km E of Oğuz, Oghuz Rayon, Azerbaijan More September 18, 1961 11:01 years ago

5.4

53 km110km / 68mi56 km NE of Sumqayit, Azerbaijan More April 30, 1953 15:4570 years ago

5.4

15 km118km / 73mi Quba District, 29 km NE of Gutqashen, Gabala, Gabala District, Azerbaijan MoreOct 7, 2012 11:4211 years ago

5.3

41 km131km / 82miAghsu Rayon, 19 km NW of Şamaxı, Shamakhi Rayon, AzerbaijanMoreAug 31, 1993 06:5530 years ago

5.3

85 km21km / 13mi72 km NE of Xaçmaz, Khachmaz, Azerbaijan

5.3

22 km156km / 97mi20 km SW of Izberbash, Dagestan, Russia More August 24, 1989

5.2

33 km7km / 4mi46 km NE of Xacmaz, Khachmaz, Azerbaijan

5.1

10 km 48 km / 30 mi 9.3 km SE from Xaçmaz, Khachmaz, Azerbaijan MoreDec 2, 1981 00:5142 years ago

5.1

33 km135km / 84mi Ismayilli Rayon, 42 km NE of Goychay, Goychay Rayon, AzerbaijanMoreNov 29, 1981 23:3742 years ago

5.1

45 km143km / 89mi Ismayilli Rayon, 35 km NE of Goychay, Goychay Rayon, AzerbaijanMoreDec 14, 1973 09:1150 years ago

5.1

79 km26km / 16mi49 km N of Khachmaz, Khachmaz, Azerbaijan More February 5, 2019 19:31 years ago

5.0

10 μ90km / 56miQuba Rayon, 30 km SW of Dǝvǝçi, Shabran, Azerbaijan More Jul 31, 2014 20:299 years ago

5.0

53 km113km / 70mi Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, 85 km northeast of Kali, Dagestan, Russia More Jun 5, 2001 15:3322 years ago

5.0

60 km 97 km / 60miAzerbaijan, 53km NE of Kali, Dagestan, Russia More May 21, 1991 17:3732 years ago

5.0

10 km162km / 101mi32 km E of Caspian Sea, Dagestan, Russia More Nov 19, 1981 14:1042 years ago

5.0

33 km113km / 70miKhizi Rayon, 71 km NW of Baku, Azerbaijan More Sep 29, 2014 01:389 years ago

4.9

10 µ115km / 72mi36 km SW of Qusar, Azerbaijan More June 4, 2009 14:2014 years ago

4.9

33 km159km / 99mi35 km NE of Artyom, Baku City, Azerbaijan More Jan 11, 2007 03:5816 years ago

4.9

40 km110km / 69miAzerbaijan, 57 km N of Cali, Dagestan, RussiaMore Jun 30, 1994 09:5529 years ago

4.9

33 km142km / 88mi59 km N of Pirallahi Island, Baku City, Azerbaijan More Jan 3, 1990 08:2534 years ago

4.9

10.3 km 98 km / 61 milesAzerbaijan, 20 km north of Kale, Dagestan, Russia More April 1, 1980 07:3343 years ago

4.9

70 km157km / 98mi Ismayilli District, 20 km NE of Goychay, Goychay District, AzerbaijanMoreApril 19, 2016 20:227 year ago

4.8

Caspian Sea, 55 km northeast of Xaçmaz, Khachmaz, Azerbaijan MoreJun 30, 2007 22:30 years ago

4.8

22 km139km / 87miAzerbaijan, 40 km NE of Izberbash, Dagestan, Russia More Sep 11, 2006 02:2317 years ago

4.8

52 km138km / 86miAzerbaijan, 13 km E of Izberbash, Dagestan, Russia More22 Apr 2000 08:4623 years ago

4.8

63 km58km / 36mi65 km N of Khachmaz, Khachmaz, Azerbaijan More Mar 5, 1997 16:5826 years ago

4.8

33 km94km / 58mi68 km NW of Baku, AzerbaijanMore May 13, 1995 07:2028 years ago

4.8

53 km162km / 100mi33 km NE of Pirallahi Island, Baku City, Azerbaijan More Oct 15, 1993 22:3730 years ago

4.8

56 km149km / 92mi Ismayilli District, 32 km E of Goychay, Goychay District, AzerbaijanMore October 16, 1985 21:2238 years ago

4.8

33 km174km / 108mi40 km NE of Tavaaltı Adası Island, Baku City, Azerbaijan More Mar 8, 1982 09:4241 years ago

4.8

33 km67km / 42mi64 km N of Xaçmaz, Khachmaz, Azerbaijan More Oct 4, 2014 04:599 years ago

4.7

63 km128km / 80mi23 km N of Gutqashen, Gabala, Gabala District, AzerbaijanMore January 10, 2014 00:459 years ago

4.7

Caspian Sea, 68 km northeast of Khachmaz, Khachmaz, Azerbaijan More Jul 24, 2007 13:4116 years ago

4.7

67 km44km / 28mi61 km N of Xaçmaz, Khachmaz, Azerbaijan More November 10, 2003 08:4320 years ago

4.7

33 km78km / 49miSiazan Rayon, 14 km S of Dǝvǝçi, Shabran, Azerbaijan More Sep 27, 2000 03:4323 years ago

4.7

29 km 77 km / 48 mi 83 km north of Baku, Azerbaijan More October 25 1993 14:3330 years

4.7

33 km 48 km / 30 mi 85 km north of Sumqait, AzerbaijanMezid August 15, 1989 14:3534 years ago

4.7

33km85km / 53miQuba Rayon, 27km W of Dǝvǝçi, Shabran, Azerbaijan

4.7

33km 87km / 54mi 74km NW of Baku, Azerbaijan

4.7

33km 87km / 54mi 74km NW of Baku, Azerbaijan

4.7

33 km127km / 79mi Ismayilli Rayon, 37 km NW of Shamakhi, Shamakhi Rayon, Azerbaijan More March 5, 1979 16:5444 years ago

4.7

43 km112km / 70miAzerbaijan, 30 km N of Cali, Dagestan, RussiaMoreDec 21, 1977 08:3046 years ago

4.7

33 km 116 km / 72 miles 34 km SW of Kale, Dagestan, Russia over October 20, 1975 03:2048 years ago

4.7

33 km86km / 54mi45 km S of Cali, Dagestan, Russia More Jun 20, 1975 13:5348 years ago

4.7

33 km153km / 95miAzerbaijan, 33 km SE of Caspian Sea, Dagestan, Russia More January 28, 2021 17:06 years ago

4.6

60 km 77 km / 48 mi Caspian Sea, 97 km north of Baku, AzerbaijanMore December 13, 2016 00:337 years ago

4.6

40 km98km / 61miQuba Rayon, 36 km SW of Dǝvǝçi, Shabran, Azerbaijan More Jun 3, 2015 09: 358 years ago

4.6

10km96km / 60mi32km SW of Dǝvǝci, Shabran, Azerbaijan

4.6

28 km139km / 86mi10.4 km W of Şamaxı, Shamakhi Rayon, AzerbaijanMoreOctober 24, 2003 20:4720 years ago

4.6

33 km142km / 88mi28 km NW of Pirallahi Island, Baku City, Azerbaijan More Jan 28, 1997 10:5626 years ago

4.6

33 km97km / 61mi Azerbaijan, 40 km NE of Cali, Dagestan, RussiaMoreDec 19, 1994 14:5929 years ago

4.6

33 km152km / 95mi Qabala District, 32 km N of Goychay, Goychay District, Azerbaijan More Jan 7, 1990 06:5034 years ago

4.6

33 km49km / 31mi83 km N of Sumqayit, AzerbaijanMoreOctober 25, 1988 17:3835 years ago

4.6

33 km123km / 77mi36 km W of Cali, Dagestan, Russia More Jun 2, 1986 15:1637 years ago

4.6

33 km145km / 90mi Qabala District, 40 km N of Goychay, Goychay District, Azerbaijan More Sep 2, 1984 01:1539 years ago

4.6

33 km92km / 57miAzerbaijan, 67 km NE of Cali, Dagestan, Russia More Jun 9, 1978 00:1345 years ago

4.6

33 km109km / 68mi Ismayilli District, 39 km N of Shamakhi, Shamakhi District, Azerbaijan More Mar 16, 1978 19:4745 years ago

4.6

69 km51km / 32mi25 km NE of Dǝvǝçi, Shabran, Azerbaijan More November 21, 1977 12:3246 years ago

4.6

33km 69km / 43mi 145km north of Baku, Azerbaijan

4.6

33 km106km / 66miAzerbaijan, 55 km N of Cali, Dagestan, Russia MoreApr 7, 2023 16:0312 weeks ago

4.5

80 km121km / 75mi Caspian Sea, 40 km northeast of Sumqait, AzerbaijanMezid Dec 29, 2021 09: 151 years 27 weeks

4.5

10 km 60km / 38 miles Caspian Sea, 32 km east of Kali, Dagestan, Russia More January 2, 2021 01:05 years ago

4.5

10 km121km / 75mi11 km S of Novokayakent, Kayakentsky District, Dagestan, Russia

4.5

Caspian Sea, 79 km N from Khachmaz, Khachmaz, AzerbaijanMoreApril 23, 2020 01:52 years ago

4.5

10 km39km / 24mi Caspian Sea, 35 km northeast of Xudat, Khachmaz Rayon, AzerbaijanMore Jun 7, 2019 05: 274 years ago

4.5

10 km72km / 45mi Caspian Sea, 88 km north of Xudat, Khachmaz Rayon, AzerbaijanMore Jun 3, 2010 04:5313 years ago

4.5

46 km151km / 94mi24 km N of Artyom, Baku City, Azerbaijan More Jan 3, 2009 04:2915 years ago

4.5

10km23km / 14mi42km NE of Xacmaz, Khachmaz, Azerbaijan

4.5

41 km73km / 45mi16 km W of Dǝvǝçi, Shabran, Azerbaijan More May 4, 1998 01:0225 years ago

4.5

33 km 126 km / 78 miles 40 km northwest of Baku, AzerbaijanMoreApril 18, 1998 19:4725 years ago

4.5

33km 98km / 61mi 66km north of Baku, AzerbaijanMore November 9, 1997 05:2726 years ago

4.5

69 km60km / 37mi65 km N of Xaçmaz, Khachmaz, AzerbaijanMore from October 3, 1997 21:5526 years ago

4.5

33 km126km / 78mi Gobustan District, 20 km E of Shamakhi, Shamakhi District, Azerbaijan More Jan 4, 1995 00:5729 years ago

4.5

33 km62km / 38mi Shabran, 21 km S of Xacmaz, Khachmaz, Azerbaijan

4.5

33 km109km / 67mi52 km NW of Baku, AzerbaijanMoreApril 29, 1982 16:2741 years ago

4.5

33 km128km / 79mi Ismayilli District, 51 km NE of Goychay, Goychay District, Azerbaijan

4.5

33 km79km / 49miQuba Rayon, 29 km SW of Xaçmaz, Khachmaz, Azerbaijan More October 26, 1973 13:1150 years ago

4.5

33 km133km / 83mi Ismayilli District, 45 km NE of Goychay, Goychay District, Azerbaijan

4.4

50 km77km / 48miQuba Rayon, 7.5km SE of Qusar, Azerbaijan

4.4

205 km 49 km / 30 miles Caspian Sea, 55 km N from Xudat, Khachmaz Rayon, Azerbaijan MoreDec 19, 2008 15:1115 years ago

4.4

17km108km / 67mi34km N of Şamaxı, Shamakhi Rayon, Azerbaijan

4.4

10 km134km / 83miAghsu Rayon, 14 km NW of Şamaxı, Shamakhi Rayon, Azerbaijan MoreOct 22, 2020 12:52 years ago

4.3

12 km134km / 83mi Ismayilli District, 16 km E of Gutqashen, Gabala, Gabala District, AzerbaijanMoreDec 7, 2017 05: 236 years ago

4.3

10 µ115km / 71mi6 km NW of Gedzhukh, Derbentsky District, Dagestan, Russia More October 11, 2017 00:126 year ago

4.3

Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, 42 km northeast of Kali, Dagestan, Russia More Sep 7, 2016 16:57 years ago

4.3

106 km147km / 91mi5.8 km SE of Gutqashen, Gabala, Gabala Rayon, Azerbaijan More Sep 1, 2011 20:4112 years ago

4.3

48 km 100 km / 62 miles 3.8 km north of Dagestanskaya Ognye, RussiaMore February 28, 2011 10:5412 years ago

4.3

60 km147km / 91mi2.3 km NW of Gutqashen, Gabala, Gabala District, AzerbaijanMore April 30, 2023 10:029 weeks ago

4.2

10 km 120 km / 75 miles 30 km NW of Kale, Dagestan, Russia More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/7720125/quake-felt-Jul-3-2023-Near—Russia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos