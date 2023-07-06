18 million doses of first malaria vaccine allocated to 12 African countries for 2023-2025: Gavi, WHO and UNICEF

In response to high demand for the first malaria vaccine, 12 countries in Africa will receive a total of 18 million doses of RTS,S/AS01 for the period 2023-2025.

Malaria Vaccine Implementation Program countries Ghana, Kenya and Malawi will receive doses to continue vaccination in pilot areas

New introductions were also granted in Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Niger, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

Twelve countries in different regions of Africa are to receive 18 million doses of the first malaria vaccine over the next two years. The launch is a critical step forward in the fight against one of the continent’s leading causes of death.

Distributions are determined by applying the principles stated in Framework to allocate a limited supply of malaria vaccine that prioritizes those doses to areas of greatest need, where the risk of malaria and death among children is greatest.

Since 2019, Ghana, Kenya and Malawi have been delivering malaria vaccine through the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Program (MVIP), coordinated by WHO and funded by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and Unitaid. The RTS,S/AS01 vaccine has been administered to more than 1.7 million children in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi since 2019 and has been shown to safe and effective, which resulted in a significant reduction in severe malaria and a reduction in child mortality. At least 28 African countries have expressed interest in receiving the malaria vaccine.

In addition to Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, the initial allocation of 18 million doses will enable nine other countries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Niger, Sierra Leone and Uganda, to introduce the vaccine into their routine immunization programs by first time. This round of allocation uses stocks of vaccine doses available to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance through UNICEF. The first doses of the vaccine are expected to reach countries during the last quarter of 2023, and countries will start rolling them out in early 2024.

“This vaccine has the potential to be very impactful in the fight against malaria, and when widely used in conjunction with other interventions, it can prevent tens of thousands of future deaths each year,” said Thabani Maphosa, director of state program implementation at Gavi, the vaccine alliance. “While we are working with manufacturers to increase supply, we need to ensure that the doses we have are used as efficiently as possible, which means applying all the learnings from our pilot programs as we expand them to a total of 12 new countries.”

Malaria remains one of the deadliest diseases in Africa, killing nearly half a million children under the age of 5 and responsible for approximately 95% of global malaria cases and 96% of deaths in 2021.

“Almost every minute a child under the age of 5 dies from malaria,” said UNICEF Assistant Director for Immunization Ephrem T Lemango. “For a long time these deaths were preventable and treatable; but the introduction of this vaccine will give children, especially in Africa, an even better chance of survival. As the supply increases, we hope that even more children will benefit from this life-saving advance.”

“The malaria vaccine is a breakthrough in improving the health and survival of children; and families and communities rightly want this vaccine for their children. This first dose of malaria vaccine is a priority for children at the highest risk of dying from malaria,” said Dr Kate O’Brien, WHO Director for Immunisation, Vaccines and Biologicals. “The high demand for the vaccine and the high reach of childhood immunization will increase equity in access to malaria prevention and save many young lives. We will work tirelessly to increase the supply until all vulnerable children have access.”

Given the limited supply in the first years of the introduction of this new vaccine, WHO convened expert advisors in 2022, primarily from Africa – where the burden of malaria is greatest – to support development Framework to allocate a limited supply of malaria vaccine, to determine where the initial limited doses will be allocated. The framework is based on ethical principles based on solidarity; and suggests that vaccine allocations begin in areas of greatest need.

The Framework Implementation Group that applied the framework principles included representatives from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), UNICEF, WHO and the Gavi Secretariat, as well as civil society representatives and independent consultants. The group’s recommendations were reviewed and approved by the Senior Leadership Endorsement Group of Gavi, WHO and UNICEF.

Annual global demand for malaria vaccines is estimated at 40-60 million doses by 2026 alone, rising to 80-100 million doses each year by 2030. In addition to RTS, the S/AS01 vaccine, developed and manufactured by GSK, and in supplied by Bharat Biotech in the future, it is expected that another vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, developed by the University of Oxford and produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), may also soon be prequalified by the WHO. Gavi recently made his case signpost support an increase in supply to meet demand.

